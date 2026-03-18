What Parents Can Do About Rising Nearsightedness: North Dallas Eye Doctor Discusses Myopia Treatment Options

Addison-based Premier Vision of Dallas is helping families understand childhood myopia and the importance of early management to support long-term eye health.

As nearsightedness progresses, the eye continues to grow longer. That structural change can increase the risk of serious eye conditions later in life.” — Dr Karen Allen

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Childhood nearsightedness, clinically known as myopia, is increasing at a rapid pace across the United States. Public health projections suggest that nearly half of the world’s population may be affected by myopia by 2050, raising concern among eye care professionals about the long-term risks associated with unchecked progression during childhood.While many families assume worsening nearsightedness is inevitable, advances in optometric care now offer evidence-based strategies designed to help slow myopia progression.At Premier Vision of Dallas, families throughout North Dallas are learning that myopia is more than a routine vision issue and that early management can make a meaningful difference.“Myopia isn’t just about needing glasses,” said Dr. Karen Allen, Therapeutic Optometrist and Optometric Glaucoma Specialist at Premier Vision of Dallas. “As nearsightedness progresses, the eye continues to grow longer. That structural change can increase the risk of serious eye conditions later in life. What’s important for parents to understand is that we now have ways to actively monitor and manage that progression.”Traditional eyeglasses and standard contact lenses correct blurry distance vision but do not address how the eye grows. In many children, prescriptions increase year after year throughout school-age development. Myopia management represents a shift in care focusing not only on clarity today, but also on slowing the rate of progression over time.At Premier Vision of Dallas, myopia management begins with a comprehensive eye examination and individualized risk assessment. Advanced diagnostic measurements evaluate eye growth and visual development. Based on these findings, customized treatment plans may include specialty contact lenses or orthokeratology (Ortho-K), soft lenses, Stellest spectacle lenses and stropine eye drop therapy.“Every child’s visual development is different,” Dr. Allen explained. “That’s why myopia management is personalized. We monitor changes carefully and adjust treatment based on how a child’s eyes are developing. The goal is to reduce long-term risk while supporting clear, comfortable vision now.”Parents may first notice myopia when children squint, move closer to screens, complain of blurry distance vision, or struggle to see the board at school. Children with one or both nearsighted parents may face a higher risk.Environmental factors such as extended near work and reduced outdoor activity are also believed to contribute.As awareness grows, eye care professionals are encouraging families to think beyond simply updating prescriptions. Higher levels of myopia are associated with increased lifetime risk for retinal complications and glaucoma. Slowing progression during childhood may help reduce those risks later in life.Premier Vision of Dallas emphasizes education as part of its proactive approach. Families are guided through what myopia is, how it develops, and what treatment options are available. Parents are encouraged to schedule regular comprehensive eye exams so early changes can be identified and addressed promptly.“When families understand that myopia progression can often be influenced, it changes the conversation,” Dr. Allen said. “It becomes about protecting long-term eye health, not just correcting vision.”About Premier Vision of DallasPremier Vision of Dallas is an optometry practice located in Addison, Texas, serving patients throughout North Dallas and surrounding communities. The practice provides comprehensive eye exams, pediatric eye care, myopia management, dry eye treatment, specialty contact lenses, and medical eye care services.Led by Dr. Karen Allen, Therapeutic Optometrist and Optometric Glaucoma Specialist, Premier Vision of Dallas emphasizes personalized treatment plans, advanced diagnostic technology, and education-focused care designed to support long-term eye health.For more information, visit https://premiervisionofdallas.com/

Myopia Management

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