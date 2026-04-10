Dean Graziosi & Tony Robbins Say the AI Advantage Summit Will Show Entrepreneurs How to Turn AI Into A Competitive Edge

AI Advantage Summit with Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins and top AI leaders

A free global event will help business owners and professionals learn how artificial intelligence can unlock new levels of productivity, creativity and growth.

The people who learn how to use these tools early will gain an incredible advantage in how they work, create and grow their businesses.” — Dean Graziosi

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms how businesses operate, entrepreneurs around the world are beginning to recognize that understanding AI may soon become one of the most important competitive advantages in modern business.According to Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, the entrepreneurs and educators behind the upcoming AI Advantage Summit, the real opportunity isn’t simply understanding artificial intelligence. It’s learning how to apply it in practical ways that improve productivity, decision-making and innovation.To help entrepreneurs navigate this new landscape, Robbins and Graziosi have announced the AI Advantage Summit, a free three-day global virtual event designed to help individuals and business owners understand how to use AI tools to work smarter, move faster and create new opportunities.The AI Advantage Summit, taking place April 23–25, 2026, will bring together leading voices in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and innovation to help attendees turn AI from an abstract concept into a practical advantage.Registration for the AI Advantage Summit is now open at AIAdvantageSummit.com “Every generation has technologies that change the playing field,” said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. “Right now, artificial intelligence is that shift. The people who learn how to use these tools early will gain an incredible advantage in how they work, create and grow their businesses.”The AI Advantage Summit will feature a powerful lineup of innovators, educators and thought leaders including Ray Kurzweil, Zack Kass, Arthur Brooks, Rachel Woods, Dallas Clounch, Lior Weinstein, Renee Marino and Molly Mahoney, alongside hosts Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and AI educator Igor Pogany.Each speaker will share insights into how artificial intelligence is already being used to streamline operations, enhance creativity and open new pathways for business growth.“Technology itself doesn’t create advantage,” said Graziosi “Understanding how to use it does. When individuals learn how to leverage AI properly, it becomes a powerful tool that amplifies human creativity, decision-making and productivity.”Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education for AI Advantage, will lead many of the educational sessions and demonstrations designed to help attendees see exactly how artificial intelligence can be integrated into everyday workflows.“Many people are aware of AI, but they haven’t yet seen how it fits into their daily lives or businesses,” said Pogany. “The AI Advantage Summit was created to bridge that gap and show people how these tools can become powerful allies in their work.”--- Turning Artificial Intelligence Into Real Business Leverage --- The AI Advantage Summit was created to help entrepreneurs and professionals understand how artificial intelligence can become a meaningful competitive advantage rather than just another technology trend.Over three interactive days, attendees will discover:• How AI tools can dramatically increase productivity and efficiency• Practical ways to automate repetitive tasks and reclaim valuable time• Real-world examples of entrepreneurs using AI to grow faster• Strategies for using AI to enhance creativity and problem-solving• Emerging opportunities in the rapidly evolving AI economyBy the end of the AI Advantage Summit, participants will walk away with practical insights and strategies for using artificial intelligence to enhance their work, businesses and ideas.--- A Global Learning Event for the AI Era ---The AI Advantage Summit was designed to help entrepreneurs, creators and professionals understand artificial intelligence without requiring a technical background.The global event will stream live for three focused hours per day from April 23–25, 2026, allowing attendees to participate while continuing to run their businesses and careers.Hosted by Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and Igor Pogany, the AI Advantage Summit is part of the broader AI Advantage initiative, which focuses on helping individuals navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape through practical education and expert guidance.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to the AI Advantage Summit.About Tony Robbins:Tony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world’s leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean Graziosi:Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Igor Pogany:Igor Pogany is the Head of AI Education for AI Advantage and a leading educator in practical AI implementation. He specializes in helping entrepreneurs, professionals and business leaders understand how to use artificial intelligence to reclaim their time, increase productivity and create meaningful leverage in both life and business.

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