Dean Graziosi & Tony Robbins Spotlight Ray Kurzweil, Igor Pogany & other World Class Experts at the AI Advantage Summit

AI Advantage Summit with Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins and top AI leaders

Global thought leaders join the AI Advantage Summit to help entrepreneurs understand the future of artificial intelligence and how to use it today.

People don’t just need new tools. They need new understanding.” — Igor Pogany

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries around the world, entrepreneurs and professionals are searching for trusted voices who can help them understand what the future of AI actually means for their businesses and careers.To help bring clarity to this rapidly evolving landscape, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi are bringing together some of the most respected thinkers and educators in artificial intelligence for the upcoming AI Advantage Summit, a free three-day global virtual event designed to help people understand and apply AI in practical ways.The AI Advantage Summit, taking place April 23–25, 2026, will feature renowned futurist Ray Kurzweil and AI educator Igor Pogany, alongside hosts Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi.Registration for the AI Advantage Summit is now open at AIAdvantageSummit.com Kurzweil, widely recognized as one of the world’s leading thinkers on technological acceleration and artificial intelligence, has spent decades studying how emerging technologies shape the future of humanity.At the AI Advantage Summit, Kurzweil will share insights into how artificial intelligence is evolving and what the next wave of innovation may look like.Alongside Kurzweil, Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education for AI Advantage, will guide attendees through practical demonstrations designed to show how artificial intelligence can be applied in everyday business and professional environments.Pogany has become widely recognized for his ability to simplify complex AI tools and help entrepreneurs use them to reclaim time, increase productivity and create meaningful leverage.“Our goal is to make AI accessible and useful for real people,” said Pogany. “You don’t need a technical background to benefit from these tools. With the right guidance, anyone can begin using AI to improve how they work and create.”--- Bringing Together the Leading Voices in AI and Human Potential ---The AI Advantage Summit, hosted by Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and Igor Pogany, will feature a diverse lineup of innovators, educators and entrepreneurs exploring how artificial intelligence is transforming both business and daily life.Additional speakers include Zack Kass, former Head of Go-To-Market at OpenAI, Arthur Brooks, Harvard professor and bestselling author, Rachel Woods, AI strategist and founder, Dallas Clounch, known as The AI Surfer, as well as Lior Weinstein, Renee Marino and Molly Mahoney.Each speaker will share insights into how artificial intelligence is already being used to improve productivity, enhance creativity and unlock new opportunities.“AI is not just a technological shift, it’s a human shift,” said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. “People don’t just need new tools. They need new understanding. The AI Advantage Summit was created to give people clarity and confidence so they can use AI to enhance what they already do best.”According to Igor Pogany, the key to navigating this moment is education.“Technology always moves faster than people’s confidence,” Pogany said. “Events like the AI Advantage Summit exist to bridge that gap so individuals and entrepreneurs can turn AI into a powerful advantage instead of something they fear.”--- Turning Curiosity About AI Into Practical Skills --- The AI Advantage Summit was designed to help entrepreneurs and professionals move from curiosity about artificial intelligence to real-world understanding.Across three focused days, attendees will discover:• Which AI tools are creating the biggest impact right now• How entrepreneurs are using AI to save time and improve productivity• Practical frameworks for applying AI to business and creative work• New opportunities emerging in the rapidly evolving AI economy• Simple ways to start integrating AI into daily workflowsBy the end of the AI Advantage Summit, participants will walk away with new insights and practical strategies for turning artificial intelligence into a meaningful advantage in their work and lives.--- A Global Event Designed for the AI Era ---The AI Advantage Summit will stream globally for three hours per day from April 23–25, 2026, allowing entrepreneurs and professionals to participate without stepping away from their businesses or careers.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to the AI Advantage Summit.About Tony Robbins:Tony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world’s leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean Graziosi:Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Igor Pogany:Igor Pogany is the Head of AI Education for AI Advantage and a leading educator in practical AI implementation. His work focuses on helping entrepreneurs, professionals and creators understand how to use artificial intelligence to reclaim time, increase productivity and unlock new opportunities in a rapidly evolving world.

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