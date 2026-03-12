NVBDC Services Committee Continues National Training Series to Strengthen Veteran-Owned Businesses

John Taylor, NVBDC Chairman Services Committee Mark Hollingshead, Founder of DeltaPoint Partners, LLC Paul F. Mara, Founder of Diverse Supplier Development Corporation

New educational sessions to provide veteran entrepreneurs with practical tools for marketing, digital visibility, and corporate engagement.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) Services Committee is continuing its professional development training series designed to support NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). The initiative builds on NVBDC’s ongoing efforts to equip veteran entrepreneurs with the strategies, resources, and knowledge needed to grow and compete in today’s evolving business landscape.The upcoming training sessions will feature expert-led instruction from DeltaPoint Partners and the Diverse Supplier Development Corporation (DSDC) and will be facilitated by Paul Mara and Mark Hollingshead. Their combined expertise in supplier development, procurement engagement, and business growth strategies provides veteran-owned businesses with practical insights they can apply immediately.“Many veteran entrepreneurs bring tremendous leadership and operational discipline to their businesses, but marketing their services effectively can be a challenge,” said Paul Mara of DeltaPoint Partners. “This training is designed to simplify marketing and provide practical strategies that veteran-owned businesses can immediately implement to strengthen their visibility and connect with new customers.”This phase of the series expands upon previous educational programs delivered through the NVBDC Services Committee, including sessions conducted in collaboration with partners such as the International Trade Administration (ITA) and other strategic organizations focused on strengthening opportunities for veteran-owned businesses.Together, these initiatives form a growing ecosystem of training designed to help veteran entrepreneurs improve their business positioning, expand market visibility, and connect more effectively with corporate buyers.Among the upcoming sessions is “Marketing 101: Building the Foundation for Business Growth,” which will focus on core marketing fundamentals critical to long-term business success. Participants will learn how to develop a strong brand identity, craft effective messaging, identify target audiences, and implement practical marketing tools that increase visibility and engagement with potential clients.Additional sessions in the series will address key business development topics including:• Private Sector Capability Statements Best Practices – Guidance on creating compelling capability statements that effectively communicate strengths and differentiate veteran-owned businesses when engaging corporate procurement teams.• Optimizing LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram Profiles – Strategies for strengthening a company’s digital presence and positioning veteran-owned businesses for greater visibility and partnership opportunities.• Creating a Website Funnel Page – Instruction on building high-conversion web pages that guide visitors toward meaningful business actions and support lead generation.“Veteran-owned businesses bring tremendous value to corporate supply chains, but positioning and communication are critical,” said Mark Hollingshead of the Diverse Supplier Development Corporation (DSDC). “Our goal is to help these companies clearly communicate their capabilities, strengthen their market presence, and better compete for private-sector opportunities.”By providing actionable insights and real-world strategies, the NVBDC Services Committee aims to ensure that certified veteran-owned businesses have access to the tools needed to compete effectively in both public and private sector markets.“Providing practical education and business development resources is essential to the long-term success of veteran-owned businesses,” said John Taylor, NVBDC Board Member and Director of the Services Committee. “Through the NVBDC Services Committee and partnerships with organizations like DeltaPoint Partners and DSDC, we are delivering the tools veteran entrepreneurs need to strengthen their marketing, improve their positioning, and compete more effectively within corporate supply chains.”Through partnerships with organizations like DeltaPoint Partners and DSDC, NVBDC continues to expand the educational resources available to the veteran business community while strengthening pathways to corporate supply chains and long-term business growth.Veteran-owned businesses interested in participating in these sessions are encouraged to visit the NVBDC Events Page to view the full training schedule and register for upcoming webinars.About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses and connecting them with corporate supply chains. NVBDC is dedicated to providing credible certification, resources, and opportunities that help veteran entrepreneurs grow their businesses and succeed in the marketplace.For more information, visit www.nvbdc.org About DeltaPoint PartnersDeltaPoint Partners is a consulting firm that helps businesses strengthen their market positioning, improve marketing strategies, and connect with corporate procurement opportunities. Through training, advisory services, and supplier development initiatives, the firm supports companies in increasing visibility and competing more effectively in today’s marketplace.About Diverse Supplier Development Corporation (DSDC)Diverse Supplier Development Corporation (DSDC) works to expand economic opportunities for diverse businesses by providing training, supplier development, and strategic guidance. DSDC helps companies strengthen their capabilities, improve market readiness, and build meaningful connections with corporate supply chains and procurement leaders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.