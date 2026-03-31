Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins & Igor Pogany Say the AI Advantage Summit Will Help Close the Growing AI Confidence Gap

AI Advantage Summit with Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins and top AI leaders

The Virtual AI Advantage Summit FREE global event aims to help entrepreneurs and professionals move from AI uncertainty to practical confidence.

What people need is a clear path forward. When individuals understand how to use AI as a tool instead of fearing it, it becomes an extraordinary advantage.” — Dean Graziosi

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is advancing at an extraordinary pace, but many entrepreneurs and professionals say their confidence in using the technology has not kept up.While new AI tools and platforms launch almost daily, a growing number of business owners, creators and professionals feel unsure about how to apply artificial intelligence in practical ways. Industry observers have begun referring to this disconnect as the “AI confidence gap.”To help address that challenge, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi have announced the upcoming AI Advantage Summit, a free three-day global virtual event designed to help people understand how to practically use artificial intelligence in business and everyday life.The AI Advantage Summit, which will take place April 23–25, 2026, brings together leading voices in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and innovation to help attendees move from curiosity about AI to real-world confidence.Registration for the AI Advantage Summit is now open at AIAdvantageSummit.com. “Right now, millions of people are fascinated by AI but feel unsure about how to actually use it,” said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. “The information online often makes it sound complicated or technical. The goal of the AI Advantage Summit is to simplify everything so people can begin using these tools in ways that immediately improve their lives and businesses.”The AI Advantage Summit will feature a powerful lineup of innovators, educators and entrepreneurs including Ray Kurzweil, Zack Kass, Arthur Brooks, Rachel Woods, Dallas Clounch, Lior Weinstein, Renee Marino and Molly Mahoney, alongside hosts Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and AI educator Igor Pogany.Rather than focusing on technical theory, the AI Advantage Summit was designed to help people understand how artificial intelligence can be applied in practical, everyday situations.Sessions will explore how AI is already helping entrepreneurs automate repetitive tasks, increase productivity, generate ideas faster and unlock entirely new opportunities.“Technology moves fast, but human confidence tends to move slower,” said Graziosi “What people need is a clear path forward. When individuals understand how to use AI as a tool instead of fearing it, it becomes an extraordinary advantage.”Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education for AI Advantage, will guide many of the educational sessions and demonstrations designed to show attendees how to begin using AI tools in practical ways.“Our mission is to remove the intimidation factor around artificial intelligence,” said Pogany. “You don’t need to be a programmer or a technical expert. With the right guidance, anyone can begin using AI tools to save time, improve productivity and unlock new creative possibilities.”--- Turning AI Curiosity Into AI Confidence --- The AI Advantage Summit was created to help entrepreneurs and professionals bridge the gap between curiosity about AI and the confidence to actually use it.Over three interactive days, attendees will discover:• Which AI tools actually matter for their work and business• How to save hours each week by automating repetitive tasks• Practical frameworks for using AI to increase productivity and creativity• Real-world examples of entrepreneurs applying AI today• New opportunities emerging in the rapidly evolving AI economyBy the end of the AI Advantage Summit, participants will walk away with practical insights and a clear roadmap for integrating artificial intelligence into their professional and personal lives.--- A Global Event Designed for the AI Era ---Unlike traditional conferences focused on technical jargon or theoretical discussions, the AI Advantage Summit was designed specifically for entrepreneurs, professionals and everyday innovators who want to use AI as a practical advantage.The global event will stream live for three focused hours per day, allowing attendees to participate while continuing to run their businesses and careers.The AI Advantage Summit is part of the broader AI Advantage initiative, founded by Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi to help individuals and organizations navigate the rapidly changing AI landscape through practical education and community support.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Early registrants will also receive exclusive updates and preparation resources leading up to the AI Advantage Summit.About Tony Robbins:Tony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world’s leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean Graziosi:Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Igor Pogany:Igor Pogany is the Head of AI Education for AI Advantage and a leading educator in practical AI implementation. His work focuses on helping entrepreneurs, professionals and creators understand how to use artificial intelligence to reclaim time, increase productivity and unlock new opportunities in a rapidly evolving world.

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