Visage Laser & Skin Care to Host Bloom & Glow Social, Spring Client Appreciation Event in Anaheim Hills

Guests are invited to Visage Laser & Skin Care’s Bloom & Glow Social on Saturday, March 21, featuring red carpet photo ops, a live DJ, refreshments, VIP swag, raffle prizes and event-only specials. Visage Laser & Skin Care’s Bloom & Glow Social sponsors include Coworq, Allergan, Crspie Treats, Cynosure Lutronic, BENEV, Three Spirit, iS Clinical, Isla & Co., Grüns, Ultherapy, Serendipity Labs, Prollenium, Zafira Bloom, Revance and Evolus. Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, founder and medical director of Visage Laser & Skin Care, leads the Anaheim practice, backed by more than 3,000 five-star reviews.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visage Laser & Skin Care will welcome clients, friends, and community guests to Bloom & Glow Social , a spring client appreciation event set for Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 5636 E. La Palma Ave., Suite C, Anaheim, CA 92807.Designed as a high-energy spring client appreciation celebration, Bloom & Glow Social will feature red carpet photo opportunities, a live DJ, light bites and refreshments, VIP swag for early attendees, raffle prizes, and exclusive event-only offers. The event is expected to draw guests from across Orange County, including local professionals, small business owners, loyal Visage clients and their guests, and beauty, health, and wellness enthusiasts.Led by owner, founder, and medical director Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, Visage Laser & Skin Care is known for pairing advanced aesthetic technology with a long-term approach to skin health and beauty preservation. The Anaheim practice has earned more than 3,000 five-star reviews and serves clients throughout Orange County.“Modern aesthetics should be about preventing skin aging instead of only trying to repair it once the damage is done,” Dr. Tesmer said. “We treat existing concerns, but our priority is educating clients how to keep their skin young and healthy for decades.”About Visage Laser & Skin CareVisage Laser & Skin Care is an award-winning, non-surgical, noninvasive medical aesthetics and skin care center based in Anaheim, California. Under the direction of owner, founder, and medical director Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, Visage is known for pairing advanced technology with safe, efficient treatment protocols that are often customized and combined for optimal results. With more than 21 years of experience and over 3,000 five-star reviews, the practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including laser and light-based treatments, injectable aesthetics, skin rejuvenation, laser hair removal, and body contouring and skin tightening. Visage Laser & Skin Care is committed to helping clients look refreshed, feel confident, and maintain healthy, radiant skin through every decade of life.Bloom & Glow Social is made possible with support from event sponsors, including Coworq, Allergan, Crspie Treats, Cynosure Lutronic, BENEV, Three Spirit, iS Clinical, Isla & Co., Grüns, Ultherapy, Serendipity Labs, Prollenium, Zafira Bloom Parfum, Revance, and Evolus.Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance through Eventbrite

