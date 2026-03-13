'I’d Never': The Nashville Song No Artist Has Been Willing to Write — But Millions of Women Understand

I'd Never - Tahan Music Co.

A bold single confronting abortion regret, revealing the quiet reflections many women carry—and the healing found in Jesus.

This is someone’s story. In reality, it’s the story of far more people than anyone realizes.” — Tahan Music Co.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Nashville single from Tahan Music Co . is prompting emotional responses from women who say the song reflects their own experience after abortion In an industry known for love songs and radio-friendly heartbreak ballads, Tahan Music Co. has released a song artists have been unwilling to write, and the response from listeners is already proving why the story needed to be told.The Nashville label’s newest single, “I’d Never,” released March 6 and now streaming everywhere, tells the deeply personal story of a woman reflecting on a decision she made, the choice she regrets, and the son she never met.Written as a letter to the unborn boy she lost to abortion, the song unfolds as an apology, a moment of honest reflection where fear gives way to truth. Through deeply personal lyrics and a powerful vocal performance, the singer realizes that what she once believed was the only path forward was the loss of a life she now wishes she could have held.If given the chance again, she’d never.In a music industry that often avoids the subject entirely, the song opens a conversation many women say they have carried privately for years.“This song hits deeper than anything we’ve released so far,” said Tahan Music Co. “Because behind the headlines and the arguments are real women and real people and families quietly carrying this grief.”“If you know our story, you know we never set out to start a music company or make an album,” the label said. “This project was God’s idea, not ours. He placed these lyrics on our hearts so they can reach the ears of listeners all around the world.”“Every song on this album was given with a purpose so people could hear their stories, confront the pain they’ve carried, and find the freedom and healing that only Jesus can bring.”“This is someone’s story,” the label added. “In reality, it’s the story of far more people than anyone realizes.”The track was produced by the same Nashville production team behind Tahan’s growing catalog of releases and features the musicianship that has become a hallmark of the label’s sound.As with previous releases, the vocalist behind “I’d Never” remains unnamed. The decision is intentional. Tahan Music Co. allows artists involved in the project to reveal their participation at their own discretion, keeping the focus on the message rather than the performer.However, listeners with a keen ear for Nashville talent may recognize vocals from the label’s growing roster.Since the song’s release just days ago, the response has been immediate and deeply personal. According to the label, messages have already begun arriving from women who say the song mirrors their own reflections after abortion — many sharing that they ultimately found forgiveness, restoration, and healing through Jesus.For Tahan Music Co., those responses confirm the purpose behind the project.The name Tahan carries a deeper meaning: They All Have A Name.The Nashville label was founded on the conviction that every life carries value, every story deserves to be told, and with Jesus, redemption is always possible.Through songs like “Luke,” “Astronaut,” “I Still Choose You,” “She Has a Name,” “Seat at the Table,” and “This Is God’s Country,” the Christian country music label has steadily built a catalog of music centered on truth, redemption, and the dignity of human life.With “I’d Never,” Tahan adds its most emotionally direct song yet; and a reminder that even life’s most painful chapters are not beyond God’s ability to restore.For many ministries and pregnancy centers, the song is already becoming more than music. It is opening conversations about grief, forgiveness, healing after abortion, and a different perspective for those currently considering it.“Our goal is simple,” said Tahan Music Co. “We want people to hear the stories God called us to bring to life so they can live free. God is good, and when we say God, we don’t mean a vague idea or philosophy. We mean Jesus Christ — the One who gave His life so that anyone who believes in Him can truly live.”“God never intended for any life to be aborted. But He is also ready to forgive and restore anyone who has walked through that experience. He doesn’t want the past to define your future or keep you bound in guilt, shame, or regret. Jesus is the only one who can remove sin, heal broken places, and restore what was lost. Not only that, He can bring the light back to your life. What was pain can become a great testimony and a help to others.”“This project exists so people can hear these stories, encounter truth, and discover that freedom and restoration are possible through a real relationship with Jesus. This isn’t religion. It’s personal.”“And this story doesn’t end here,” the label added. “Our next release continues the journey, bringing the answer to the question this song leaves in the listener’s heart.”“I’d Never” is available now on all major streaming platforms.Churches, pro-life ministries, pregnancy resource centers, and media outlets interested in sharing the song or using it as a conversation starter for healing are encouraged to listen and share the music at TahanMusic.com.---About Tahan Music Co.Tahan Music Co. is a Nashville-based music label dedicated to producing songs rooted in truth, redemption, and the value of every human life. The name “Tahan” stands for “They All Have A Name,” reflecting the truth that every life carries identity, dignity, and purpose.

