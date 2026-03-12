LACBA Announces 2026-2027 Officer and Board of Trustee Nominees

Theresa A. Leets will serve as LACBA Board of Trustees President for 2026-2027.

In accordance with the association’s bylaws, a nominating committee annually selects and puts forward candidates for LACBA’s Board of Officers and Trustees.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) announces its Officer and Board of Trustee nominees for the 2026-2027 bar year with terms commencing July 1, 2026.

President-Elect Theresa A. Leets will automatically become LACBA President.

OFFICERS

Douglas N. Silverstein, President-Elect

Eric A. Altoon, Senior Vice President

Shehnaz Bhujwala, Vice President

TRUSTEES AT-LARGE

Sarah Conway

Robert E. Mussig

Angela Zanin

TRUSTEES FROM SECTIONS

Jeffery J. Daar, Alternative Dispute Resolution

Gabriel G. Green, Litigation

Carolin Shining, Small Firm and Sole Practitioner

TRUSTEES FROM AFFILIATES

Vito A. Costanzo, Italian American Lawyers Association

Brian T. Glennon, Irish American Bar Association of Los Angeles

Kristen M. Howard, Pasadena Bar Association

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1878, the Los Angeles County Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the United States, serving legal professionals throughout Los Angeles County through education, member services, and professional development.

