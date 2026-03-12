Submit Release
LACBA Announces 2026-2027 Officer and Board of Trustee Nominees

Theresa A. Leets will serve as LACBA Board of Trustees President for 2026-2027.

In accordance with the association’s bylaws, a nominating committee annually selects and puts forward candidates for LACBA’s Board of Officers and Trustees.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) announces its Officer and Board of Trustee nominees for the 2026-2027 bar year with terms commencing July 1, 2026.

President-Elect Theresa A. Leets will automatically become LACBA President.

OFFICERS
Douglas N. Silverstein, President-Elect
Eric A. Altoon, Senior Vice President
Shehnaz Bhujwala, Vice President

TRUSTEES AT-LARGE
Sarah Conway
Robert E. Mussig
Angela Zanin

TRUSTEES FROM SECTIONS
Jeffery J. Daar, Alternative Dispute Resolution
Gabriel G. Green, Litigation
Carolin Shining, Small Firm and Sole Practitioner

TRUSTEES FROM AFFILIATES
Vito A. Costanzo, Italian American Lawyers Association
Brian T. Glennon, Irish American Bar Association of Los Angeles
Kristen M. Howard, Pasadena Bar Association

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION
Founded in 1878, the Los Angeles County Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the United States, serving legal professionals throughout Los Angeles County through education, member services, and professional development.

Catherine Jackson
Los Angeles County Bar Association
+1 213-896-6558
