Jackie Barikhan Closes $2.2M Self-Employed Cash-Out Refinance in Hollywood Hills – Stated Income Loan

Prime Hollywood Hills East property near Lake Hollywood – $1M+ cash back delivered via Profit & Loss mortgage program Prime Hollywood Hills East property near Lake Hollywood – $1M+ cash back delivered via Profit & Loss mortgage program

Self-Employed Borrower Gets Over $1M Cash Out in Hollywood Hills – $2.2M Stated Income Refinance Beats Appraisal Challenges

With no tax returns, W-2s, or pay stubs required, we evaluated income using a Profit and Loss statement — the perfect solution for self-employed borrowers who need flexible, scenario-driven mortgages.” — Jackie Barikhan

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackie Barikhan of Summit Lending has successfully closed a $2.2 million cash-out refinance for a self-employed borrower in the Hollywood Hills / Hollywood Dell / Hollywood Hills East area, just below the iconic Hollywood Sign and near Lake Hollywood.The $3.7 million single-family residence presented difficult appraisal hurdles, but Jackie’s expertise in Profit & Loss / Stated Income programs allowed her to shop the lowest rates and fees, navigate complex title and financial details, and deliver over $1 million in cash to the borrower.Key Loan Details:Loan Program: Profit & Loss / Stated IncomeTransaction Type: Cash-Out Refinance ($1M+ cash out)Occupancy: Primary ResidenceLoan Amount: $2.2 millionLTV: 60%FICO: 807Term: 30-year fixedProperty Type: Single-Family Residence“This borrower’s self-employment and unique income structure made traditional documentation loans challenging,” said Jackie Barikhan, a leading California self-employed mortgage broker at Summit Lending. “With no tax returns, W-2s, or pay stubs required, we evaluated income using a Profit and Loss statement — the perfect solution for self-employed borrowers who need flexible, scenario-driven mortgage options.”Jackie Barikhan has over 25 years of experience helping self-employed clients with jumbo loans bank statement loans , stated income programs, and investor financing across California. She has closed hundreds of millions in loans for borrowers with complex income, deductions, or investment portfolios.About Summit LendingJackie Barikhan at Summit Lending is a trusted California mortgage broker specializing in self-employed borrowers, jumbo loans, and non-traditional income programs.Learn more:Bank Statement LoansJumbo LoansContact:Jackie Barikhan – Summit LendingPhone: 949-600-0944Website: www.mylenderjackie.com Schedule a free consultation: www.talkwithjackie.com FAQ – Profit & Loss / Stated Income LoansQ: Who qualifies for a stated income mortgage in California?A: Self-employed borrowers whose income comes from business profit & loss statements rather than W-2s or tax returns.Q: Can I get a cash-out refinance with stated income?A: Yes — up to $1M+ cash out is possible with strong credit, equity, and verifiable business income.Q: How does a Profit & Loss mortgage work?A: Lenders review your business bank statements or P&L instead of traditional tax returns, making approval faster for entrepreneurs and gig-economy borrowers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.