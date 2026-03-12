Jackie Barikhan Closes $2.2M Self-Employed Cash-Out Refinance in Hollywood Hills – Stated Income Loan
Prime Hollywood Hills East property near Lake Hollywood – $1M+ cash back delivered via Profit & Loss mortgage program
Self-Employed Borrower Gets Over $1M Cash Out in Hollywood Hills – $2.2M Stated Income Refinance Beats Appraisal Challenges
The $3.7 million single-family residence presented difficult appraisal hurdles, but Jackie’s expertise in Profit & Loss / Stated Income programs allowed her to shop the lowest rates and fees, navigate complex title and financial details, and deliver over $1 million in cash to the borrower.
Key Loan Details:
Loan Program: Profit & Loss / Stated Income
Transaction Type: Cash-Out Refinance ($1M+ cash out)
Occupancy: Primary Residence
Loan Amount: $2.2 million
LTV: 60%
FICO: 807
Term: 30-year fixed
Property Type: Single-Family Residence
“This borrower’s self-employment and unique income structure made traditional documentation loans challenging,” said Jackie Barikhan, a leading California self-employed mortgage broker at Summit Lending. “With no tax returns, W-2s, or pay stubs required, we evaluated income using a Profit and Loss statement — the perfect solution for self-employed borrowers who need flexible, scenario-driven mortgage options.”
Jackie Barikhan has over 25 years of experience helping self-employed clients with jumbo loans, bank statement loans, stated income programs, and investor financing across California. She has closed hundreds of millions in loans for borrowers with complex income, deductions, or investment portfolios.
FAQ – Profit & Loss / Stated Income Loans
Q: Who qualifies for a stated income mortgage in California?
A: Self-employed borrowers whose income comes from business profit & loss statements rather than W-2s or tax returns.
Q: Can I get a cash-out refinance with stated income?
A: Yes — up to $1M+ cash out is possible with strong credit, equity, and verifiable business income.
Q: How does a Profit & Loss mortgage work?
A: Lenders review your business bank statements or P&L instead of traditional tax returns, making approval faster for entrepreneurs and gig-economy borrowers.
