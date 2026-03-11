Why California Families Should Attend a Rugby Match This Year

California Legion are preparing to launch a statewide home match tour ahead of the 2026 MLR season, bringing professional rugby to families across California.

Rugby offers one of the most welcoming live sports experiences. Whether you’re a lifelong sports fan or new to the game, a California Legion match is exciting, affordable, and memorable for families.” — Adam Freier

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The California Legion are preparing to launch a statewide home match tour ahead of the 2026 season in Major League Rugby, bringing professional rugby to fans across California.The tour begins March 28 at Great Park Stadium in Irvine, part of the Great Park sports complex in Orange County. The initiative will see the Legion host matches in multiple markets throughout the state, creating more opportunities for families and sports fans to experience professional rugby live.The upcoming tour coincides with the release of a team blog titled “10 Reasons Your Family Should Attend a California Legion Rugby Match This Year,” highlighting the affordability, accessibility, and family-friendly atmosphere of rugby matches.According to the team, a family of four can typically attend a Legion match for under $80, or even less for parents of youth rugby participants, making it one of the most affordable professional sporting events in California. The blog openly shares discount codes for families and notes that this price point compares favorably with other family entertainment options such as Monster Jam shows or Disney On Ice productions.Rugby is widely recognized for its culture of respect and sportsmanship. Players traditionally address referees as “Sir,” and disputes on the field are handled with discipline—values that the Legion says make the sport particularly appealing for families attending with children.Another tradition that distinguishes rugby from many professional sports is fan access. After many matches, fans are invited onto the field to meet players, take photos, and collect autographs.“That kind of access is rare in professional sports,” CEO, Adam Freier states. “Kids can meet the athletes they just watched compete, which creates unique and unforgettable memories.”As part of the statewide tour, the Legion will host games in several venues across California, including:- Great Park Stadium in Irvine - March 28th- Torero Stadium in San Diego - April 4th- UCLA in Los Angeles - April 19th- Heart Health Park in Sacramento - May 16th- Saint Mary's Stadium at Saint Mary's College of California - May 24thThe tour reflects the organization’s effort to grow the sport across the state while making matches accessible to fans outside traditional rugby markets.A standard rugby match features two 40-minute halves, offering continuous action and a game length that is ideal for younger fans. The pace of play, combined with stadium entertainment and fan engagement activities, makes matches an appealing outing for families.The Legion encourages first-time attendees not to worry about knowing the rules.“Rugby fans are famously welcoming,” Adam Freier says. “If you have questions, chances are the fans around you will gladly help explain the game.”With its mix of affordability, accessibility, and high-energy action, the Legion hopes the statewide tour will introduce new audiences to the sport and create lasting family memories.The team’s season kicks off March 28 at Great Park, Irvine, where fans will have their first chance this year to experience professional rugby in person. Head to their website legion.rugby to read the blog and access the family discount codes.For more information, to buy tickets or to become a Club 24 member, visit Legion.rugby or follow California Legion on social media for the latest updates.About California LegionCalifornia Legion is a professional rugby organization competing in Major League Rugby, the top tier of men’s professional rugby in the United States. Based in California, the club is committed to high-performance excellence, player development and community connection, while building clear pathways from the collegiate and youth levels to the professional game. California Legion will begin competition in the 2026 MLR season. For the latest updates, visit the website and follow @legion.rugby on social media.About Major League RugbyMajor League Rugby (MLR) is the top-tier professional rugby competition in North America, featuring elite players from around the world and the United States. Founded in 2018, MLR is dedicated to growing the game of rugby by delivering high-level competition, developing domestic talent, and engaging fans across the continent. The league showcases a fast-paced, globally connected brand of rugby while building sustainable pathways from youth and collegiate rugby to the professional level.

