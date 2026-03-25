Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi Announce the AI Advantage Summit To Help Entrepreneurs & Professionals Thrive In The AI Age

AI Advantage Summit with Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins and top AI leaders

A free 3-day virtual event bringing together world-class experts to help people turn AI confusion into clarity, confidence and real results.

Most people aren’t struggling because they lack ambition. They’re struggling because the information out there makes AI feel complicated and overwhelming.” — Dean Graziosi

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms how businesses operate and how professionals work, three leaders in entrepreneurship and education are coming together to help people navigate the shift with confidence.Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and their head of AI education Igor Pogany have announced the return of the AI Advantage Summit, a free three-day global virtual event designed to help entrepreneurs, professionals and everyday innovators learn how to practically use artificial intelligence to save time, create leverage and unlock new opportunities.The 2026 AI Advantage Summit will stream worldwide April 23–25, 2026, bringing together some of the most respected voices in artificial intelligence, business and personal development to help attendees move from AI curiosity to AI confidence. Registration is now open at AIAdvantageSummit.com , where attendees can reserve a complimentary seat and gain access to early event updates and preparation resources.“AI is moving faster than almost any technology shift we’ve seen,” said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. “But most people aren’t struggling because they lack ambition. They’re struggling because the information out there makes AI feel complicated and overwhelming. This event was created to give people clarity, confidence and practical tools they can start using right away.”The AI Advantage Summit will feature a powerful lineup of innovators, educators and thought leaders including Ray Kurzweil, Zack Kass, Arthur Brooks, Rachel Woods, Dallas Clounch, Lior Weinstein, Renee Marino and Molly Mahoney, alongside hosts Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and Igor Pogany.Each speaker will share practical insights and real-world strategies for how artificial intelligence is already being used to increase productivity, spark creativity and open entirely new possibilities for business and personal growth.“AI isn’t here to replace people. It’s here to amplify human potential,” said Graziosi. “When people understand how to use it correctly, it becomes one of the greatest leverage tools we’ve ever seen.”Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education for AI Advantage, will lead many of the practical demonstrations and educational sessions designed to help attendees understand how to apply AI tools in their daily lives and businesses.“Our mission is to make AI simple and usable for real people,” said Pogany. “You shouldn’t need a technical background to benefit from this technology. When people see how accessible these tools actually are, it completely changes how they approach their work and their future.” The AI Advantage Summit is part of the broader AI Advantage movement , an initiative founded by Robbins and Graziosi to help individuals and organizations navigate the AI era through practical education and community support.What Attendees Will Walk Away With...Over three interactive days, participants will discover how to turn AI into a practical advantage regardless of their experience level.Sessions are designed to help attendees leave with clarity, confidence and momentum, not confusion.Attendees will learn how to:• Identify which AI tools actually matter for their goals and which ones to ignore• Save hours each week by automating repetitive tasks• Use AI to improve productivity, creativity and decision making• Discover new opportunities for income, innovation and growth• Build systems that allow AI to become a powerful co-pilot in work and lifeBy the end of the Summit, participants will have a clear roadmap for how to begin using AI as a practical advantage in their business, career and everyday life.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Interested participants can register for the AI Advantage Summit now at AIAdvantageSummit.com Early registrants will also receive preparation resources and exclusive updates leading up to the event.About Tony Robbins:Tony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world’s leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.About Dean Graziosi:Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Igor Pogany:Igor Pogany is the Head of AI Education for AI Advantage and a leading educator in practical AI implementation. His work focuses on helping entrepreneurs, professionals and creators understand how to use artificial intelligence to reclaim time, increase productivity and unlock new opportunities in a rapidly evolving world.

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