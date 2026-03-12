Personal Injury Attorney Kristian Bie Elected to the Palm Beach County Justice Association Board of Directors

Kristian A. Bie, Esq., Director of Personal Injury at the LaBovick Law Group, recently was elected to the Palm Beach County Justice Association Board of Directors. LaBovick Law Group - 35 Years Strong Serving Our Community Attorney Kristian. A. Bie represents accident and injury clients throughout Florida.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The LaBovick Law Group is proud to share that Kristian A. Bie, Esq., Personal Injury Director, has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors of the Palm Beach County Justice Association for a two-year term.This appointment reflects Mr. Bie’s commitment not only to his clients, but to the broader legal community in Palm Beach County.Leadership in the Civil Justice CommunityServing on the Board of Directors is both an honor and a responsibility. For Mr. Bie, it’s about staying actively involved in the legal community that serves the same people he fights for every day — injury victims and their families.In this role, he’ll collaborate with other trial lawyers across Palm Beach County, help strengthen the civil justice system, and continue advocating for policies that protect the rights of those who have been hurt.It’s another way of making sure that the people represented by the LaBovick Law Group have a strong voice — not just in the courtroom, but throughout the legal system. Warrior for Justice — In and Out of the CourtroomThe LaBovick Law Group believes being a Warrior for Justice means more than litigating cases. It means standing up for clients at every level — in the courtroom, in the community, and within the legal profession itself.“It’s an honor to serve on the Board of Directors for the Palm Beach County Justice Association,” said Mr. Bie. “Our civil justice system only works when attorneys remain engaged, collaborative, and committed to protecting the rights of individuals. I’m proud to represent the LaBovick Law Group and continue advocating for injury victims throughout Palm Beach County.”Kristian Bie’s election reinforces the firm’s long-standing commitment to leadership, service, and justice.For more information or to contact the LaBovick Law Group , please email info@LaBovick.com or call 561-625-8400.About the LaBovick Law GroupThe LaBovick Law Group is a personal injury law firm headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., dedicated to protecting individuals and families impacted by serious accidents. For more than 35 years, the firm maximizes justice by aggressively fighting for its clients’ rights. The firm works with clients throughout Florida on personal injury/motor vehicle accident cases, workers’ compensation cases. Social Security insurance/disability cases, and personal injury protection (PIP) recovery. For more details, visit www.LaBovick.com , email info@LaBovick.com or call 561-625-8400.About Palm Beach County Justice AssociationThe Palm Beach County Justice Association is an organization in Palm Beach County, Fla. comprised of more than 500 trial attorneys and paralegals representing plaintiffs in civil cases. It is one of the most dynamic countywide trial lawyer organizations in the state. For more details, visit https://www.pbcja.org/ Media Contact:Caryn Stumpfl, Marketing Director, LaBovick Law GroupDirect: 561-625-8390Main: 561-625-8400Email: cstumpfl@LaBovick.com or info@LaBovick.com

