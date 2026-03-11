Marilyn Suey, Founder of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, Warns Taxes, Creditors, Divorce Can Threaten Family Legacy

The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors Team

Without the right strategies in place, taxes, lawsuits, and even family circumstances like divorce can erode what you intended to pass on.” — Marilyn Suey

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As rising taxes, creditor lawsuits, and divorce settlements increasingly threaten family wealth, estate planning experts are urging individuals to take proactive steps to preserve their assets and ensure their legacy reaches the people and causes they care about deeply.To address these concerns, Marilyn Suey , wealth manager and president of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors and estate planning attorney Robert Silverman, Founder and CEO of Silverman and Jaffe, will headline a free “Lunch & Learn” titled “ Leaving a Robust Legacy ” on Friday, March 13, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 6101 Bollinger Canyon Road, 3rd Floor Conference Room in San Ramon, in the same building as Flourish Café. The event is brought to you by The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors which hosts numerous seminars to educate, empower and help provide clarity and confidence as you navigate your financial life.Attendance is free, but space is limited. To register, click on this link The educational event will help attendees understand how to safeguard their estates from avoidable risks such as excessive taxes, creditor claims, and marital or divorce disputes that can significantly reduce the assets passed on to heirs.“Many people assume that once they have a will or trust, their legacy is preserved,” said Suey. “But without the right strategies in place, taxes, lawsuits, and even family circumstances like divorce can erode what you intended to pass on. Our goal is to help people understand these risks and take steps to safeguard their families and their legacy.”“For many successful Bay Area families, estate planning has evolved,” said Suey. “With historically high federal estate tax exemptions, aggressive estate tax strategies are no longer necessary for most people, even those with significant assets. Instead, the focus has shifted to something far more practical and pressing: addressing avoidable risks that can quietly erode wealth during life and across generations. This timely and highly relevant conversation is designed for families who want clarity around modern legacy planning and a better understanding of where real vulnerabilities tend to arise.”This seminar will help people understand the steps they can take now to safeguard their legacy and avoid the hidden risks that can strip wealth from family legacies.During the interactive session, attendees will learn:• How creditor claims can threaten inherited assets• Strategies to reduce estate and inheritance tax exposure• Ways divorce settlements can impact family wealth transfers• Practical steps to ensure assets go to intended beneficiaries• Common estate planning mistakes that families makeParticipants will also have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss real-world estate planning challenges with Silverman and Suey.About Marilyn Suey and The Diamond Group Wealth AdvisorsMarilyn Suey is more than a wealth advisor—she is a trusted guide for women navigating the many financial and emotional transitions of life. As Founder and CEO of The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors, Marilyn has spent nearly two decades helping women, families, business owners, and professionals build wealth, increase confidence, and gain clarity.What sets Marilyn apart is not just her knowledge, but her passion. She takes the time to truly listen—understanding each woman’s story, her responsibilities, her dreams, and the turning points that shape her life. Marilyn knows firsthand that wealth is not just about money—it’s about freedom, family, purpose, and the ability to live life on your own terms.Throughout her career, Marilyn has supported women through pivotal life stages: building careers, launching businesses, becoming breadwinners, navigating divorce or widowhood, caring for aging parents, preparing for retirement, and redefining their next chapter. Her guidance blends technical excellence with empathy, empowering women to make clear, confident decisions during moments that can feel uncertain or overwhelming.For over two decades, Marilyn has partnered with independent, savvy women—doctors, dentists, business owners, and C-level executives—guiding them through life’s most important financial decisions. We understand the unique and often sensitive needs women face, and we are here to help you build lasting wealth, optimize taxes, and stay confidently in control of your financial future.We work with savvy women business owners, healthcare professionals and C-level executives at startups and leading tech firms across the Bay Area. We help you design your Financial House to support your desired lifestyle at every stage of your life.About Robert Silverman, Attorney at LawMr. Silverman heads up the firm's comprehensive estate planning practice, including core estate planning and advanced planning (e.g. employing robust legacy, gifting and estate/gift tax mitigation strategies). Having practiced law for over 30 years, he draws on invaluable practical experience in the fields of real estate and business. Prior to practicing law, he was President and Chief Operating Officer for a New England franchisor; directed a West Coast computerized loan origination operation for a mortgage banking/brokerage company; and conducted real estate brokerage and property management services for various companies, including his own. Before opening his own law office, he was a partner at the law firm of Silverman & Silverman (the other partner was his father, Donald Silverman, retired) in Alameda; and was Of Counsel to several local law firms.DISCLOSURE:Marilyn Suey is a Registered Representative with, and Securities and Retirement Plan Consulting Program advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Other advisory services offered through Mariner Independent Advisor Network, LLC a Registered Investment Advisor. Mariner Independent Advisor Network, LLC and The Diamond Group Wealth Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial. CA Insurance License #0E01981

