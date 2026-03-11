Jolly Cannabis Heads to CHAMPS Trade Show in Atlantic City | Mar 17–19 | Booth #8048

JOLLY CANNABIS / JOLLY CLUB 15MG THC CBD GUMMY LIFESTYLE

Premium gummies, modern energy, and a fresh take on cannabis. Jolly arrives at CHAMPS Atlantic City this March.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantic City, New Jersey, March 17, 2026: JOLLY , the cannabis brand with a focus on THC and CBD gummies, will present their lineup of high quality blends at Champs Trade Show in Atlantic City, New Jersey from March 17th - 19th at Booth #8048.Jolly Cannabis, known for its bold branding, premium formulations, and compliant products, has elevated itself as a distinct and innovative player in the cannabis industry. With high quality ingredients driving a wellness focused lifestyle, the Jolly brand is setting high standards for the elevated consumer experience.At Champs Atlantic City, Jolly Cannabis will highlight their range of hemp-derived gummies. The Jolly Cannabis mission deeply values transparency and quality in their product in order to ensure accessibility and trust for both retailers and consumers. Education is at the forefront of their priorities, especially as a means to inform consumers about safe and high quality hemp- derived THC products. Attendees can expect to see their 1:1 Line, their 1:25 Line, and their Broad Spectrum CBD Line. Each blend is catered to the needs of various consumers.Always delivering the latest in ratio options, Jolly Cannabis designs products that will work for every consumer and retailer alike. Along with their expansive ratio options, Jolly offers diet-friendly edibles as well, including gluten-free and vegan options.Beyond their cannabis products, Jolly connects with the community through their street wear and athletics brand, Jolly Club.Attendees and industry professionals are invited to visit Booth #8048 to learn more about Jolly Cannabis and explore their products.

