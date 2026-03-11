Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,340 in the last 365 days.

Jolly Cannabis Heads to CHAMPS Trade Show in Atlantic City | Mar 17–19 | Booth #8048

Jolly Cannabis THC and CBD Gummy in a lifestyle photo of a model in a bikini smiling holding colorful Jolly Cannabis Product with a Jolly THC and CBD logo in upper center. Blue and Yellow Packaging containing Jolly hemp derived THC and CBD gummies Pineapp

JOLLY CANNABIS / JOLLY CLUB 15MG THC CBD GUMMY LIFESTYLE

Premium gummies, modern energy, and a fresh take on cannabis. Jolly arrives at CHAMPS Atlantic City this March.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic City, New Jersey, March 17, 2026: JOLLY, the cannabis brand with a focus on THC and CBD gummies, will present their lineup of high quality blends at Champs Trade Show in Atlantic City, New Jersey from March 17th - 19th at Booth #8048.

Jolly Cannabis, known for its bold branding, premium formulations, and compliant products, has elevated itself as a distinct and innovative player in the cannabis industry. With high quality ingredients driving a wellness focused lifestyle, the Jolly brand is setting high standards for the elevated consumer experience.

At Champs Atlantic City, Jolly Cannabis will highlight their range of hemp-derived gummies. The Jolly Cannabis mission deeply values transparency and quality in their product in order to ensure accessibility and trust for both retailers and consumers. Education is at the forefront of their priorities, especially as a means to inform consumers about safe and high quality hemp- derived THC products. Attendees can expect to see their 1:1 Line, their 1:25 Line, and their Broad Spectrum CBD Line. Each blend is catered to the needs of various consumers.

Always delivering the latest in ratio options, Jolly Cannabis designs products that will work for every consumer and retailer alike. Along with their expansive ratio options, Jolly offers diet-friendly edibles as well, including gluten-free and vegan options.

Beyond their cannabis products, Jolly connects with the community through their street wear and athletics brand, Jolly Club.

Attendees and industry professionals are invited to visit Booth #8048 to learn more about Jolly Cannabis and explore their products.

Marketing Department
Jolly Cannabis
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
TikTok
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jolly Cannabis Heads to CHAMPS Trade Show in Atlantic City | Mar 17–19 | Booth #8048

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.