Project MFG and Metropolitan Community College–Penn Valley Host Student Welding Competition and Career Discovery Event

High school students from Missouri and Kansas pose for a group photo during the Project MFG Student Welding Competition hosted at Metropolitan Community College–Penn Valley’s Advanced Technical Skills Institute on March 6, 2026. A skilled trades competitor focuses on a welding task, sparks flying as they work carefully in a welding booth during a hands-on manufacturing challenge. Burke Koehn celebrates a first-place win while standing with mentors and organizers in front of a Project MFG backdrop celebrating the next generation of skilled trades. Brayden Wagoner celebrates a second-place win while standing with mentors and organizers in front of a Project MFG backdrop celebrating the next generation of skilled trades. Cameron Price celebrates a third-place win while standing with mentors and organizers in front of a Project MFG backdrop celebrating the next generation of skilled trades.

High school students from Missouri and Kansas competed in Project MFG’s welding competition hosted at MCC–Penn Valley, and explored skilled trades careers.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project MFG , in partnership with Metropolitan Community College–Penn Valley’s Advanced Technical Skills Institute (ATSI), hosted a High School Student Community Welding Competition and Career Discovery Event on March 6, 2026, at the ATSI campus located at 2944 Troost Ave. in Kansas City, Missouri.The event brought together 15 high school student competitors from across the greater Kansas City region to participate in a hands-on welding challenge designed to test precision, technique, and overall quality of work. Competitors represented four local institutions: Fort Osage High School in Jackson County, Missouri; Cass Career Center in Harrisonville, Missouri; Olathe Advanced Technical Center in Olathe, Kansas; and Fort Scott Community College in Fort Scott, Kansas.During the competition, students completed a welding project based on a model of a Manta Ray unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV). The project required students to demonstrate welding technique, fitment, accuracy, and craftsmanship while completing the assignment within a set timeframe.Top performers in the competition were recognized for their exceptional work:First Place: Burke Koehn, Fort Osage High SchoolSecond Place: Brayden Wagoner, Olathe Advanced Technical CenterThird Place: Cameron Price, Cass Career CenterIn addition to the competition, approximately 35 middle school students from area schools participated in Project MFG’s Career Discovery experience. The program was designed to introduce younger students to high-demand career opportunities in the skilled trades and advanced manufacturing industries.Students participating in the Career Discovery event had the opportunity to tour the live welding competition, speak with representatives from the American Welding Society, and learn about educational pathways available through MCC–Penn Valley’s Advanced Technical Skills Institute. Participants also visited MCC’s JE Dunn Construction Lab.“This event highlights the incredible talent of students across our region and reinforces the critical role skilled trades play in strengthening our workforce,” said Dr. Kimberly Beatty, Chancellor of Metropolitan Community College. “Through our partnership with Project MFG, we are creating meaningful, hands-on experiences that inspire students to pursue high-demand careers in the skilled trades.”Project MFG leaders emphasized the importance of providing students with early exposure to career opportunities in technical and trade fields.“Our mission is to elevate the next generation of skilled trade professionals,” said John Hawkins, Project Manager for Project MFG. “By hosting competitions and immersive career discovery events like this, we help students better understand the value, opportunity, and pride associated with careers in the trades.”The event reflects the ongoing collaboration between Metropolitan Community College and Project MFG to expand workforce development initiatives and strengthen industry connections throughout the Kansas City region.About Metropolitan Community College–Penn Valley Advanced Technical Skills Institute: The Advanced Technical Skills Institute at Metropolitan Community College–Penn Valley provides hands-on training and education in high-demand technical fields, preparing students for careers in industries such as construction, manufacturing, and skilled trades. Learn more at https://mcckc.edu/campuses/penn-valley/advanced-technical-skills-institute.aspx ABOUT PROJECT MFG: Project MFG shines a light on the need and opportunities for skilled trades by focusing on the development of new talent to provide a path forward for individuals and our country. As an integrated workforce development and recruitment effort, Project MFG collaborates across communities, the private sector, and government to expand the U.S. industrial base workforce. Learn more at projectmfg.com.

