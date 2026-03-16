Cosmo Bio USA Expands Product Offering with Addition of S-BIO Premium Labware

Labware for 3D cell culture, low-bind labware, and glycan analysis kits are designed to accelerate life science innovation.

S-BIO's labware for 3D cell culture brings the reliable performance and reproducibility that our customers need when modeling tumor microenvironments or optimizing stem cell workflows.” — Theresa Schaub, Division President of Cosmo Bio USA

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cosmo Bio USA , a leading international distributor of life science research products, announced the expansion its product offering with the addition of premium labware for 3D cell culture, high quality low binding labware, and glycan analysis kits from S-BIO, a life science brand of Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.The products will be sold through Cosmo Bio USA under distribution agreement into the research and therapeutic markets in the USA and Canada.The S-BIO portfolio delivers premium labware and analytical solutions designed to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, cancer research, regenerative medicine, and glycomics."We're excited to bring the S-BIO portfolio to our customers,” said Theresa Schaub, Division President and Chief Operating Officer of Cosmo Bio USA. "Their labware for 3D cell culture brings the reliable performance and reproducibility that researchers need when modeling tumor microenvironments or optimizing stem cell workflows."“This partnership with Cosmo Bio USA strengthens how we serve researchers in North America, connecting S-BIO’s specialized labware with a trusted local channel for ordering, fulfillment, and support,” said Benedikt Hoell, Business Director for Vaupell – a Sumitomo Bakelite Group Company representing S-Bio in the US. “By simplifying cross-border logistics and improving product availability, we can help labs adopt our 3D cell culture and glycan analysis tools faster and more reliably, ultimately enabling new discoveries and advances in science.”Learn more and view the complete S-BIO portfolio available through Cosmo Bio USA: https://www.cosmobiousa.com/suppliers/s-bio.html About Cosmo Bio USACosmo Bio USA bridges the gap between global innovation and scientific discovery by providing researchers worldwide with exclusive access to high-performance reagents and research tools from over 70 international manufacturers. Specializing in unique solutions from Japanese and select global innovators, we offer products trusted internationally for their precision and reliability—from cell-free protein expression systems to animal IVF tools and single-cell analysis technologies. With responsive technical guidance, transparent shipping, and flexible procurement options, we empower biotech, pharma, and academic teams across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to focus on breakthrough science, not logistics.About S-BIOS-BIO is part of the Healthcare Business Division of Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. - a global pioneer in plastics with innovations spanning IT components, high-performance materials, and quality-of-life products. Our life science portfolio includes advanced 3D cell culture labware and comprehensive glycan analysis solutions. At S-BIO, we are committed to delivering high-value products for life science research by partnering closely with customers and collaborators to meet evolving scientific needs.

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