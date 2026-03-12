BBBS of San Diego County Announces 'Sports Bigs Sisters'; Paralympian Beatriz Hatz Announced as Game Changer

New program with two-time Paralympian Hatz empowers local girls and receives grant from the Alex Morgan Foundation

Sports Bigs Sisters is dedicated to empowering girls through mentorship. We provide an accessible, inspiring environment where girls can discover sports and build the confidence they need to succeed.” — Tina Rose, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of San Diego County is proud to announce the launch of Sports Bigs Sisters, a transformative initiative designed to empower girls ages 7 to 16 through sports. Supported by the Alex Morgan Foundation and featuring two-time Paralympic medalist Beatriz Hatz, this program provides a safe, all-girls environment where young girls can build confidence, discover new passions, and bridge the "confidence gap" through athletic experiences.“Sports Bigs Sisters is dedicated to empowering girls through mentorship. We provide an accessible, inspiring environment where girls can discover sports and build the confidence they need to succeed," says Tina Rose, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County. "We are deeply grateful for the partnership of Paralympian Beatriz Hatz and a generous donation from the Alex Morgan Foundation. Their shared commitment to female youth empowerment allows us to provide these life-changing opportunities to girls throughout San Diego."The program’s launch is highlighted by a special partnership with Beatriz Hatz, a Big Brothers Big Sisters Game Changer who secured a Bronze Medal in the Long Jump at the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games. Her journey, marked by 11 surgeries and a late start in track, serves as a living lesson in overcoming doubt through courage.“When I was younger, I didn’t always see someone who looked like me or understood my journey. That’s why I’m passionate about being the mentor and role model I wish I had growing up. Having a support system that believes in you can change everything—in sport and in life.” says Hatz.The Alex Morgan Foundation is a funder of the initiative, aligning its mission of supporting girls in sports and female empowerment with the mentorship model of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County. This partnership is key to the San Diego community, as it provides resources for girls to discover sports."The Alex Morgan Foundation is dedicated to creating equity and expanding access to sports for girls, which is why supporting this new program through Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County is so meaningful," says Laura Wolf Stein, Executive Director of the Alex Morgan Foundation. "By supporting the Sports Bigs Sisters program, we are helping provide local girls with role models and memorable experiences rooted in sports. Together, we are helping more girls find their confident path forward in sport and in life."Research indicates that 86% of girls feel more confident with a mentor, and 77% feel more confident specifically in sports when they have that support. Sports Bigs Sisters addresses this potential by providing low-stakes, high-impact athletic clinics where girls can explore a new sport without the pressure of traditional competitive leagues.Girls 7-16 interested in becoming a Little Sister can inquire at sdbigs.org/enroll for an invite to this exclusive event.Attendees will go behind the scenes of world-class training facilities and participate in an interactive track and field clinic. Hatz will show her signature long jump technique, demonstrating how resilience and a growth mindset can transform a person's outlook. She will also share how a "support team" of mentors acted as her foundation, proving that no one has to run their race alone.To learn more about becoming a Big Sister or enrolling a child in this free program, please visit https://sdbigs.org/ About Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego CountyFor over 60 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County has provided children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships. The organization operates under the belief that every child has the ability to succeed and thrive in life when their potential is ignited by a mentor.

