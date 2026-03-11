WHAT ARE THEY SAYING: A New Era for South Caucasus Commerce Thanks to President Trump’s Leadership

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 11, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald J. Trump’s bold leadership is laying the foundation for a new era of peace and prosperity across the Eurasia region, and the Department of Commerce’s strategic focus on commercial engagement is being championed by business groups that promote commercial ties between the United States and Eurasia.

In August 2025, President Trump signed a peace framework with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan committing to ending decades of conflict in the South Caucasus. A key component of this deal includes a strategic transportation link known as the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), which moves through Armenia and connects Azerbaijan with the exclave Nakhchivan. TRIPP is anticipated to usher in a new era of regional connectivity, collaboration, and trade.

In February 2026, Vice President JD Vance made a historic trip to Armenia and Azerbaijan to strengthen relationships with both countries, becoming the highest U.S. leader in history to visit the countries. As March 10, 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the United States-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, the Trump Administration, including the Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration, is being praised for its work on behalf of U.S. companies in the Eurasia region to support billion dollar deals in the aerospace, logistics, transportation, mining, and information communications technology sectors.

What They Are Saying:

Thanks to the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Secretary Howard Lutnick, the Department of Commerce secured a record $25 billion in foreign government procurement contracts for U.S. companies in Central Asia in 2025. These agreements provide meaningful benefits to both the U.S. and regional governments, while expanding economic cooperation in sectors such as critical minerals, information and communications technology (ICT), and energy. Building on Vice President JD Vance’s recent visit to Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Department of Commerce will continue to work with industry and regional partners to support mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities across the region.

— David Fogel, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Director General of the United States and Foreign Commercial Service

…



“Azerbaijan–United States relations are at a historic high, driven by a sustained engagement between our Presidents. Strategic Partnership Charter, signed during the Vice President’s seminal visit to Azerbaijan, provides a clear institutional framework for expanding trade and investment. As a reliable energy and security partner, and a key hub along the East-West Middle Corridor, Azerbaijan offers unique and monumental opportunities for the American businesses. Sky is the limit, Time is of the essence!”

— Khazar Ibrahim, Azerbaijan Ambassador to the United States

…

“On August 8, 2025, President Trump brokered a historic peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, unveiling the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) as part of the Armenia Crossroads of Peace project. This key initiative opens new pathways for communication, trade, and connectivity, fostering stability, growth, and prosperity across the South Caucasus and beyond, into Central Asia and Europe. Vice President Vance’s February 2026 visit advanced TRIPP’s implementation and agreements on AI, semiconductors, energy, defense, and capacity building, unveiling multi-billion-dollar projects in AI and nuclear energy. As Armenia rapidly emerges as a regional AI hub and key U.S. partner, TRIPP positions the region at the forefront of economic prosperity, innovation, and unprecedented opportunity.”

— Narek Mkrtchyan, Armenia Ambassador to the United States

…

“TRIPP is a pragmatic framework aligning strategic stability with economic opportunity. Designed as a public-private partnership, it enables governments and business to play complementary roles in advancing sustainable peace and deeper regional integration. Vice President JD Vance’s recent visit to Azerbaijan and Armenia underscored and signaled strong U.S. commitment that we expect will be matched by increased private sector engagement. To complement the TRIPP agenda, USACC convened the first high-level discussion bringing together U.S. government officials, regional diplomatic missions, and leading American companies, demonstrating shared priorities among the Administration, industry, and regional stakeholders. As the first initiative of this scale since the Soviet Union’s collapse, TRIPP could unlock the full potential of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, expand trade routes, secure critical supply chains, and position American firms as partners of choice in energy, infrastructure, digital connectivity, and advanced manufacturing.”

— Natig Bakhishov, Executive Director of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC)

…

“From our members’ perspective, developments across Central Asia and the South Caucasus have created a more dynamic and accessible business environment, driven in large part by President Trump’s decisive leadership and high-level engagement. The historic and record-breaking C5+1 Summit in Washington, DC underscored America’s renewed strategic commitment to the region. Sustained bilateral outreach – including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and his excellent Advocacy and Commercial Services’ team, as well as Special Envoy Ambassador Sergio Gor – has reinforced commercial confidence and elevated U.S. competitiveness. Vice President JD Vance’s visits to Azerbaijan and Armenia, President Sadyr Zhaparov’s engagement with American business, President Emomali Rahmon’s participation in C5+1, and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s involvement in meetings with U.S. companies, the Board of Peace, and the invitation to engage with the G20 all signal deepening strategic ties.

“Companies report greater government responsiveness and expanded regional connectivity. The TRIPP project has strengthened access to the Middle Corridor – a vital route linking Central Asia to global markets. This Administration’s business-focused diplomacy has represented the strongest advocacy in support of American enterprise, positioning U.S. companies to compete and win, with American technologies, equipment, and expertise in high demand across the region.”



— Elena Son, CEO, The American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce (AUCC); The US-Kyrgyzstan Business Council (USKGZBC); The US-Tajikistan Business Council (USTJBC); The US-Afghanistan Business Initiative (USABI)

Read more about the South Caucasus Infrastructure-Development here.

