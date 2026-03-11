CELSIUS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas Takes Over The Las Vegas Strip for the World’s Largest Running Party

I think it is truly a party, and it is an honor to be able to run in such a unique place as this. Having this whole street shut down, I felt like a celebrity, so it was really fun.”” — Jessa Hanson

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic Las Vegas Strip was alive, as more than 26,000 registered participants from around the world converged in Las Vegas, Nevada to experience the World’s Largest Running Party at the 18th anniversary of the CELSIUS Rock ‘n’ RollRunning Series Las Vegas. The half marathon and 10K races once again took over the iconic Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night with runners and walkers passing iconic sights including the ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign, Downtown Las Vegas, all before finishing at an electric finish line unlike any other in the world ending mid-Strip at The Fountains of Bellagio, steps away from Resorts World Las Vegas’ 100,000 sq ft LED screen creating the World’s Largest Selfie opportunity for participants.A field of elite athletes toed the start line in the half marathon. It was Travis Feeny (27-years-old from Cedar City, Utah) who took the overall win in the men’s half marathon with a time of 1:05:09 besting the field. The women’s elite title went to Jessa Hanson (27-years-old of Flagstaff, Ariz.) with a time of 1:14:47.In the wheelchair division, 16-yeard-old Mary MacDonald (Taunton, Mass.) captured victory in half marathon finishing in an incredible time of 1:15:11, over 16 minutes ahead of her nearest competitor“I think the best part was that there was a pack up front. We had about seven guys together for most of the race and some started to fall off near the very end.” said Feeny, at the finish line. “The weather was amazing and I felt great the whole time. I was able to let it go the last half mile, so I am really proud of that.”“I kind of came out here today wanting to have fun, so to get the win at the end of the day, I am pretty happy with it.” said Hanson after her win on the Vegas Strip. “I’m from Flagstaff, so it wasn’t a far drive, but I heard there was a party on Vegas happening this weekend and I wanted to be a part of it. It’s probably one of the most fun races you can do. I think it is truly a party, and it is an honor to be able to run in such a unique place as this. Having this whole street shut down, I felt like a celebrity, so it was really fun.”Participants hailing from all 50 States and over 60 countries, regions, and territories headed down Las Vegas Boulevard at night on Sunday night with thousands watching from alongside the iconic stretch of road.Sam Juson (27-years-old from Hereford, United Kingdom), who only registered on Saturday evening while visiting Vegas on a vacation, took the overall win in the 10K with a time of 31:58. Local Henderson runner Rachael Robnett (40-years-old) was the first woman to cross the finish for the 10K on Snday night with a time of 37:40.“It was fantastic, unlike any other thing had before. Running on the strip is a once in a lifetime experience everyone should do, so really enjoyed it.” said Juson after finishing just outside the Bellagio’s famous fountains. “To be far, I literally signed up yesterday. Me and my girlfriend are doing a road trip; started in LA and did a bit of a Grand Canyon tour. We were staying in Resorts World yesterday and I’m into running, so I said, ‘why not.’ I registered ten minutes before they closed the Expo. It couldn’t have gone better. It’s incredible, the support from the side of the road, it’s truly an amazing experience.”“It was amazing! I love this race. It was my third time running this race and I have gotten a PR every time I’ve run it,” said Robnett following her victory. “I’m a professor at UNLV, so it was really special to get the hometown win this time. I love the challenge of running, I love the venue, and I love the energy. Everyone should come out to this race. It’s the best! The best in the west!”The energy went into overdrive on Saturday, Feb. 21 with the 5K at the Fremont Street Experience location in Downtown Las Vegas. It was Pedro Rios (29-year-old from Las Vegas, Nevada) who took top honors in the men’s race on Freemont Street with a blazing time of 16:08. Lauren Nesselroad (37-year-old from Pooler, Ga.) took the overall win in the women’s race with a time of 19:37. The 5K in downtown Las Vegas was followed by the festival at Downtown Las Vegas Event Center, known as the Saturday Night Runners Party featuring a lineup high energy entertainment that included DJ Cable, DJ Machi and DJ Mal-Ski, as well as interactive games, we’re bringing all the action of The Strip to our participants on Saturday night.Just before runners set out on their half marathon and 10K journeys, nearly 300 participants joined the “CELSIUS Yoga on The Strip,” presented by Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas. Participants and spectators alike were invited to take part in this one‑of‑a‑kind wellness experience held directly on the closed roads of the iconic Las Vegas Strip.The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series continues the series makes its way to the Nation’s Capital for the 2026 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Washington, D.C. on March 21, 2026 followed by a trip to Music City for the 2026 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville on April 25–26, 2026. To see the full schedule of Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series events, visit www.runrocknroll.com/all-events Registration for all distances of the 2027 edition of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Las Vegas is opening soon, by visiting, https://www.runrocknroll.com/events/las-vegas/register

