Madison Insurance Group Announces Second Annual Spring Summit as Advisors Explore Enterprise Risk Insurance Strategies

Madison Insurance Group Announces Second Annual MIG Spring Summit as Advisors Explore Enterprise Risk Insurance Strategies

The conversation around insurance is shifting from isolated policies to enterprise risk. Advisors want to understand how risk management fits into the financial and tax picture for business owners.” — Mark Sims, President Madison Insurance Group

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO , PUERTO RICO, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Insurance Group (MIG) has announced the Second Annual MIG Spring Summit, scheduled for April 26–28, 2026, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event follows the firm’s inaugural gathering in 2025, which brought together financial advisors, wealth strategists and industry professionals interested in the evolving role of insurance within advanced financial planning.This year’s summit will focus on enterprise risk insurance, an approach that allows business owners to address operational risks while integrating insurance into broader financial and tax planning discussions. Interest in these strategies has grown as advisors increasingly look for ways to help business owners manage risk exposure while also evaluating the financial implications of how those risks are insured.“Advisors are realizing that many of the biggest threats to a company’s value are not traditional insurable events,” said Mark Sims, President of Madison Insurance Group. “They’re operational disruptions — the loss of key employees, major customers, suppliers, or even reputational damage. Enterprise risk insurance allows those risks to be evaluated more strategically.”While the concept can sound complex, Sims says the underlying structure is straightforward.“What we’re doing is applying traditional insurance frameworks to risks that many businesses have historically struggled to insure,” Sims said. “That’s where enterprise risk planning becomes valuable.”Enterprise risk programs allow businesses to insure exposures such as business interruption, loss of key personnel, cyber liability, regulatory actions and other operational threats that can disrupt revenue or enterprise value. Rather than addressing these risks through separate policies, enterprise risk frameworks evaluate them collectively within a broader risk-management structure.For business owners, these programs can also create new planning conversations around how insurance expenses interact with broader financial and tax strategies. As business leaders have become increasingly aware of the tax implications behind financial decisions, advisors are placing greater emphasis on understanding how risk financing may affect overall planning outcomes.“Today’s business owners are highly educated when it comes to taxes,” Sims said. “They don’t make major financial decisions without understanding the tax implications. Insurance is becoming part of that conversation.”Madison Insurance Group operates within Puerto Rico’s insurance regulatory framework and works with advisors evaluating enterprise risk strategies for profitable businesses with significant operational exposure. Over time, the firm has focused on refining its model and ensuring alignment with applicable insurance regulations as the broader regulatory environment surrounding alternative risk structures has evolved.Those developments have also increased interest among advisors looking for compliant insurance-based solutions for business-owner clients.Through its platform and network of strategic partners, Madison works with financial advisors, CPAs and tax professionals who are exploring how enterprise risk insurance may complement traditional wealth management approaches. The goal, according to Sims, is not to replace conventional insurance or planning strategies but to expand the tools advisors can use when working with business owners.The MIG Spring Summit is designed to bring those conversations into a collaborative environment where advisors can examine real-world planning scenarios, discuss regulatory developments and explore how enterprise risk strategies are being implemented across different industries.“The first summit created a forum for thoughtful discussions among advisors who are navigating increasingly complex planning environments,” Sims said. “This year we’re continuing that dialogue as more advisors explore how enterprise risk insurance fits into the broader planning landscape.”Click on the links to learn more about the summit, register or book your hotel registration . More online at: www.madisoninsurancegroup.org ###About Madison Insurance Group:Madison Insurance Group is a leader in enterprise risk management and alternative insurance solutions, specializing in insuring business revenue and mitigating financial disruptions. With a focus on protecting against catastrophic risks and optimizing financial strategies, Madison Insurance Group helps business owners safeguard their future while maximizing financial efficiency. For more information, visit online at www.madisoninsurancegroup.org

