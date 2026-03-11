Iffel International and WunderMarx Form Strategic Alliance to Strengthen Corporate Reputation in the Age of AI

Hema Dey, founder and CEO of Iffel International, was recognized by Forbes in 2025 as one of the Top 5 AI Leaders Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Everyone. Cara Stewart, founder and CEO of WunderMarx, a strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes public relations, public affairs, and crisis communications.

Collaboration integrates marketing and public relations to support revenue growth, investor confidence and market trust

Business leaders need to recognize that their website is no longer the front door to their brand.” — Hema Dey, founder and CEO of Iffel International

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iffel International and WunderMarx today launched a strategic alliance to help companies strengthen their corporate reputation in an increasingly AI-driven business environment.Under the agreement, WunderMarx will serve as the preferred strategic communications partner for Iffel International clients, integrating public relations, executive visibility, public affairs and crisis communications into Iffel International's marketing and growth initiatives. The move reflects a shift in how companies are researched, evaluated and selected.The alliance follows a one-quarter pilot program in which the firms collaborated on select client engagements. During the pilot, clients saw improved search visibility, stronger executive positioning, and more consistent messaging across marketing and public channels. The results demonstrated that aligning marketing and public relations early in growth initiatives strengthened both credibility and performance outcomes.Today, search engines and AI-driven tools often shape first impressions before a sales call, partnership discussion, or investor meeting. What appears online—and who is validating it—increasingly influences business outcomes.“Business leaders need to recognize that their website is no longer the front door to their brand,” said Hema Dey, founder and CEO of Iffel International. “AI platforms increasingly shape how companies are discovered and evaluated. To compete, organizations must combine strong digital visibility with credible third-party validation. That’s how trust is built in today’s market.”Cara Stewart, founder and CEO of WunderMarx, said companies must now treat reputation as a core business function: “As AI reshapes how information is surfaced and evaluated, public relations becomes strategic infrastructure. It builds the trust signals AI systems recognize and amplify. It’s no longer a nice-to-have. It’s core to business strategy.”Through the alliance, clients will receive coordinated support across:— Marketing strategy and growth programs— Media relations and third-party coverage— Executive positioning and thought leadership— Public affairs and crisis preparednessThe companies said the collaboration is intended to ensure that growth initiatives are supported by credible visibility and disciplined reputation management.The alliance is effective immediately and will serve growth-stage companies, technology firms, investor-backed businesses, and mission-driven organizations that are managing periods of expansion, increased visibility, or market scrutiny.About Iffel InternationalIffel International is a martech strategy firm specializing in AI-driven growth. Founded by Hema Dey, recently named one of Forbes’ Top 5 AI Leaders Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Everyone, the firm combines advanced marketing technologies, neuroscience, and search optimization with fractional CMO services. Iffel helps companies scale from local visibility to national and international growth with its proven SEO2Sales™ methodology. Learn more at iffelinternational.com About WunderMarxWunderMarx is a strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes public relations, corporate communications, public affairs, crisis communications, and narrative strategy for founders and leaders at pivotal moments of growth and influence. Founded in 2002 by communications strategist Cara Stewart, the firm developed The WunderMethod™, a narrative acceleration framework for aligning leadership messaging, building reputation, and generating momentum across media, markets, and culture. WunderMarx works globally with innovators shaping the future of the innovation economy. Learn more at wundermarx.com

