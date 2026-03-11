LaPour Achieves 100% Lease-Up at Creekside Centennial Tech Center in Centennial, CO

Creekside was intentionally designed to serve small and mid-sized users who need dock and drive-in loading, higher power, and quality finishes.” — Jeff LaPour, CEO of LaPour

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaPour, an award winning real estate development firm, in collaboration with Mar-Gulf Management Inc. and MDI Capital LLC, announced today that Creekside Centennial Tech Center (CCTC), a 63,271-square-foot Class A industrial development in Centennial, has achieved 100% occupancy within 9 months of project completion.Situated on 6.34 acres just north of Centennial Airport in the Southeast Denver submarket at 6403 S. Uvalda St., CCTC is the only recently developed, speculative, small bay industrial project in south Denver offering space divisible to under 10,000 square feet. The development was purpose-built to address a critical gap in the market for institutional-quality small-bay industrial space with modern loading and power capabilities.The final lease was executed with iM Camper, a manufacturer of truck-bed campers and mobile kitchen systems for outdoor and overlanding enthusiasts. The company will utilize its 14,020sf facility for showroom and distribution of its products. iM Camper is the U.S. subsidiary of Anhui Wollin International Co., Ltd., a global supplier of aftermarket automotive accessories.Earlier leases at CCTC included Arapahoe Libraries, which occupies 23,173 square feet for civic operations and distribution serving Arapahoe County, and MedSpeed, a national healthcare logistics provider occupying 6,886 square feet along with regional tenants The Performance Shift and Hi Power Electric, each with approximately 9,500sf.“The velocity of leasing and the quality of tenants behind the leases reflect our belief in the strong and sustained demand for modern, flexible industrial space in south Denver,” said Jeff LaPour, CEO of LaPour. “Creekside was intentionally designed to serve small and mid-sized users who need dock and drive-in loading, higher power, and quality finishes. Achieving full occupancy shortly after completion validates that strategy.”The project experienced strong leasing momentum during construction. Prior to completion, CCTC was more than 33% leased, and within six months of delivery reached approximately 78% occupancy.“CCTC directly addresses the underserved small-bay segment in the Southeast submarket,” said Buzz Miller of Stream Realty Partners, the project’s leasing brokerage. “The speed of lease-up demonstrates how limited new supply has been for this product type.”CCTC features 24-foot clear heights, eight dock doors, eight oversized drive-in doors, 2,500 amps of power, ESFR sprinklers, and a 3:1,000 parking ratio. The building’s rear-load configuration modern architecture, and proximity to trails and lifestyle amenities redefine what tenants should expect from a Class A industrial environment.About LaPour PartnersFor more than 25 years, LaPour Partners has focused on identifying dynamic real estate investment opportunities, emphasizing early-stage market ventures and complex transactions. The firm operates across Arizona, Colorado and Nevada, delivering best-in-class real estate through in-house expertise and strategic partnerships. More information is available at lapour.com.About Kuwait Financial Centre (Markaz)Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. (Markaz) is a leading asset management and investment banking institution in the MENA region, with more than $4.56 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2024. Markaz has pioneered numerous investment vehicles and has been listed on Boursa Kuwait since 1997.

