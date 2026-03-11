T-RAN Releases New Gospel Single 'More of You', Inviting Listeners Into a Message of Faith and Surrender

This song came from a season where I had nothing left to give but my yes” — T-RAN

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gospel recording artist and faith-driven storyteller T-RAN releases his deeply moving new single, “More of You,” a worship-centered testimony born from seasons of pain, confusion, and complete dependence on God. The song serves as a vulnerable cry for God’s presence and a reminder that when everything else falls short, His grace remains more than enough.Written from personal experience, “More of You” captures the moments of going in circles, feeling lost, and standing before God with nothing left but surrender. With open-hearted lyrics and an intimate delivery, T-RAN expresses the unshakable truth that only God can fill the emptiness life often leaves behind.Blending a worship sensibility with modern gospel and soul inspired production, the record gradually builds into a powerful and spirit-filled moment as a full choir joins in. The transition lifts the song from a personal prayer into a collective declaration of faith. The addition of the choir creates an overwhelming sense of unity and worship, a moment that can be felt as much as it is heard.What begins as a quiet plea evolves into a bold proclamation of who God has proven Himself to be in T-RAN’s life: Healer, Provider, Strong Tower, and Way Maker. As voices rise together and the name of Jesus is called, the song reaches its emotional and spiritual peak, honoring the mercy, grace, and restoring power that carried him through moments where only God’s hand could make a difference.“This song came from a season where I had nothing left to give but my yes,” says T-RAN. “I felt empty, overwhelmed, and unsure, and I realized the only thing I truly needed was more of God. When the choir comes in, that moment represents the breakthrough. It is when you realize you are not alone and God is still with you.”More than a worship song, “More of You” is a lived experience and a reminder that God’s presence sustains us in our weakest moments and His love remains constant through every obstacle. The song invites listeners to lay everything down, pursue God relentlessly, and trust Him even when the way forward is unclear.Hailing from Chattanooga, Tennessee, T-RAN continues to establish himself as one of gospel music’s most compelling voices, known for emotional transparency, soul piercing vocals, and messages rooted in faith and resilience. His sound bridges worship, gospel, and contemporary soul, resonating with audiences far beyond traditional church spaces.Throughout his career, he has shared stages with artists such as Kirk Franklin, Shania Twain, Monica, Lyfe Jennings, and Kool & the Gang. He has performed across ten countries and three continents while remaining committed to one mission: bringing light, hope, and revival wherever darkness lingers.His catalog includes his recent single “Don’t Stop the Fight,” a cinematic anthem of perseverance and faith, alongside impactful releases such as “Overcomer,” “Save Me,” and “Need You Now,” the latter featured in the TV One film For the Love of Ruth. His body of work also includes the EP Live and Not Die and the album The Imprint. On screen, he has appeared on the ABC series Nashville and continues to use every platform as a vehicle for hope.Beyond music, T-RAN is a voting member of the Recording Academy and actively participates in the Country Music Association, the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards community, and the Academy of Country Music. Through his nonprofit Live And Not Die Inc., he mentors artists and supports individuals facing depression, addiction, and despair. His creative company, 22Visionz, focuses on developing artists and producing media centered on purpose, faith, and transformation.“More of You” is a defining moment within T-RAN’s forthcoming album My Revival, a powerful body of work designed to draw listeners back to God’s presence, purpose, and truth. The project blends cinematic modern production with deeply rooted messages of faith, surrender, and spiritual resilience.Stream on all platforms: https://unitedmasters.com/m/more-of-you-4

