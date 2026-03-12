Aptia Group Expands Solution Offerings to Deliver Spending & Reimbursement Account, Direct Bill, and COBRA Solutions

Aptia Logo

Aptia Group today announced the launch of two new fully managed solutions on the AptiaOne platform.

With the launch of these two new solutions on AptiaOne, we’re making it easier for clients to connect account-based benefits and COBRA solutions end-to-end through a single platform.” — Josh Welch, Chief Product Officer at Aptia

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia Group, a leading U.S. employee benefits administrator, today announced the launch of two new fully managed solutions on the AptiaOne platform: Spending & Reimbursement Account Administration and COBRA and Direct Bill solutions. Delivered in a strategic partnership with Alegeus, these new solutions expand Aptia’s end-to-end benefits capabilities, making it easier for employers to administer benefits seamlessly through a single, connected platform.Aptia’s solution ecosystem is designed to extend the AptiaOne platform with proven capabilities that help employers reduce administrative complexity and improve the benefits experience. With these new solutions, Aptia now supports a more complete benefits lifecycle while reducing administrative complexity and improving processes across traditionally fragmented workflows. With more than three decades of consumer-directed healthcare experience, Alegeus brings deep technical expertise and operational capabilities across account-based benefits and related administration, enabling employers to deliver a more connected experience while maintaining control of their overall benefits strategy.“Employers want to deliver more benefits without adding complexity,” said Josh Welch, Chief Product Officer at Aptia. “With the launch of these two new solutions on AptiaOne, we’re making it easier for clients to connect account-based benefits and COBRA solutions end-to-end through a single platform, a single operating model, and a fully managed experience. Alegeus’ long-standing industry leadership in account-based benefits and their partner-first, white-label model makes them the right partner to expand Aptia’s capabilities and deliver more value to our clients.”Through Aptia’s collaboration with Alegeus, Aptia clients can expect a more cohesive benefits lifecycle from active enrollment through leave of absence and into COBRA. This collaboration is designed to improve flexibility and efficiency, enabling employees to more easily enroll in, access, and pay for key benefits and services.“At Alegeus, we design our white-label platform to integrate seamlessly into our partners’ ecosystems, enabling them to embed consumer-directed healthcare accounts in ways that align with their unique business models and growth strategies,” said Arjun Srinivasan, Chief Product Officer at Alegeus. “Our collaboration with Aptia reflects a broader shift in the market toward more connected, end-to-end benefits experiences where integration, flexibility, and operational excellence matter most.”Alegeus was selected as Aptia’s partner based on their deep expertise and proven leadership in account‑based benefits administration. With more than 30 years of experience and a market‑leading, white‑label platform supporting HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, COBRA, and related payment solutions, Alegeus enables administrators to deliver these programs at scale without fragmenting the employer or employee experience. Its partner‑first model and operational depth make Alegeus a natural fit for AptiaOne’s platform‑led approach to delivering fully managed, end‑to‑end benefits solutions.About Aptia GroupAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Its dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn About AlegeusWith 30 years of growth and innovation, Alegeus is the market leader in SaaS-based benefit funding and payment solutions. Our highly flexible, white-label platform powers account-based benefit programs such as HSAs, FSAs, HRAs, COBRA, wellness incentives, lifestyle benefits and beyond. We deliver exceptional user experiences and differentiate capabilities that help our partners strengthen their product offerings, operate more efficiently, and unlock their full growth potential. Our partnerships with the industry’s leading health plans, third-party administrators, financial services and benefit solution providers give Alegeus unparalleled reach in the market. Alegeus is headquartered in Boston, Mass., with operations centers in Orlando and Bangalore, and a large remote workforce.

