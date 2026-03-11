Antique and vintage toys reigned supreme in Bertoia's $1.2 million Holiday Antiques Auction held Jan. 29-30

16-inch-tall 1904 Steiff “rod bear” featuring rare apricot mohair, gutta percha nose, elongated muzzle, top of head ear-to-ear stitching, shoe button eyes, elephant ear button and X-ray of interior torso. Sold for $20,400 German terracotta Santa figure seated on wooden sleigh. Superb detail and realism of the strands of beard hair. Height: 22in. VG to Excellent condition overall with pristine Santa figure. Sold for $66,000 Enormous, 24½-inch-tall papier-mâché Santa figure from the late 1800s, with a wonderful styling, plus great form and impression, in excellent condition. Provenance: Ed & Brenda DeGarbolewski collection. Sold for $26,400 Circa 1880-1915 Franklin Fire Co. papier-mache ceremonial parade hat. Commemorates 1802 founding of the Benjamin Franklin Fire Company No. 4. Provenance: David Bausch collection. Sold for $16,800 Very colorful frogs skittle set, German, painted composition on wood. Fabulous large frog which serves as container has outstanding paint and colors. Pin figures depict musician and singing frogs. Length: 19.5in. Sold for $10,200

VINELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A German terracotta Santa Claus figure seated on a sleigh boasting spectacular detailing soared to $66,000; a large, 24½-inch-tall papier-mâché Santa figure from the late 1800s realized $26,400; and a rare 1904 Steiff apricot “rod bear” with an X-ray of the interior torso brought $20,400 in Bertoia’s Holiday Antiques Auction held January 29-30, 2026.It was a massive auction, one that totaled $1.2 million. It contained over 1,500 lots, including exquisite European Santas; belsnickels and nodders; tree ornaments, including 100 sought-after Dresdens; candy containers; 60 European dolls; Steiff teddy bears; and other sought-after toys.The selection also included other types of early holiday collectibles, from whimsical Halloween characters to Easter-themed and patriotic pieces, as well as three dozen German and American dollhouses and stables, papier-mâché and litho’d paper-on-wood toys, and coveted French and German automata.The sale was headlined by five outstanding, high-profile collections from members of the Golden Glow of Christmas Past and/or the Antique Toy Collectors of America (ATCA). These included the collections of Ed and Brenda DeGarbolewski, longtime holiday aficionados; Jerry and Darla Arnold, who can trace their interest in Christmas antiques back to Darla’s college days; Bob and Maurine Young, members of both Golden Glow and Keystone Kringles; Linda Morrow, who has been collecting Christmas and Halloween for 40+ years; and Richard Mueller, whose aspects of his high-profile toy collection have been offered in previous auctions conducted by Bertoia’s.The incredible, 22-inch-tall terracotta Santa figure seated on a sleigh, from the DeGarbolewski collection was easily the overall top lot of the auction. The $66,000 selling price was more than six times the $10,000 high estimate. Terracotta figures of this type are rarely seen, and this one exhibited superb detail and realism of the strands of beard hair.The enormous, 24½-inch-tall papier-mâché Santa figure from the late 1800s – also from the DeGarbolewski collection – was a sensational example, with a wonderful styling, plus great form and impression. It was in excellent condition, with just a few spots of flaking and some in-painting. The final selling price of $26,400 was nearly four times the $7,000 high estimate.The 16-inch-tall 1904 Steiff “rod bear” featured rare apricot mohair, gutta percha nose, elongated muzzle, top of head ear-to-ear stitching, shoe button eyes, elephant ear button and an X-ray of the interior torso. The bear was in very good condition, with some early restoration to the gutta percha nose, and paw pads that were refurbished or replaced. The high estimate was $8,000 but bidders drove the final price to $20,400.For most vintage button-in-ear collectors, Steiff’s turn-of-last-century “rod bears” are unquestionably the ultimate in Steiff productions. These rarities, made with an internal rod-style skeleton for jointing, only appeared in the line from about 1904 to 1905. This jointing system shows up prominently in an x-ray, and that’s the best way to confirm a bear’s internal connectors. Rod bears tended to vary quite a bit in their actual looks and presentation, given they were so early and made by hand, with patterns that were rapidly evolving.A circa 1880-1915 Franklin Fire Company ceremonial papier-mâché parade hat, commemorating the founding of the Benjamin Franklin Fire Company No. 4 in 1802, blew past the $10,000 estimate to ring up $16,800. Inside the 14-inch-long hat, it was marked, “1802-B.F. Fire Co.” The founding date was most likely associated with towns in Pennsylvania and Maryland, where a number of early Franklin-named companies formed.A colorful, German-made skittles set of whimsical pin figures depicting musicians and singing frogs, another offering from the DeGarbolewski collection, doubled the $5,000 high estimate to bring $10,200. The fabulous large frog container, 19 ½ inches long and made from painted composition on wood, showed outstanding paint and colors. The set was in excellent to pristine condition and displayed wonderfully.A Dresden woman-in-sleigh ornament, 5 inches long and one of the finest Dresden ornaments ever produced, changed hands for $9,600, more than tripling the $3,000 high estimate. From the Linda Morrow collection, the ornament depicted a lovely woman and exhibited beautiful detailing on all of the horse harnesses and sleigh. An incredible collectible, it was in excellent condition.A German pickle-nose chauffeur candy container, 5½ inches tall, breezed to $7,800, against a high estimate of $2,500. Depicted as a vegetable man chauffeur with a pickle for a nose, the figure was in excellent condition except for a small crack on the left shoulder.A large-size poster depicting Santa Claus behind the wheel of a car with his sackful of presents plopped on the back seat, impressive at 61 inches tall by 40 inches wide, coasted to $6,600. Mounted on linen backing, the poster was sensationally well-preserved, aside from some very minor wrinkling. The high estimate was $3,500.A hard-to-find, early 1900s yellow glass ornament in the shape of a child with extended legs, went for $5,100, easily besting the $1,600 high estimate. Measuring 5 inches in height, the ornament was in pristine condition.A German Gottschalk blue roof house with elevator, 23 inches tall and made for the French market, found a new home for $4,800. The high estimate was $1,800. The blue roof is what made the item especially desirable, and it didn’t hurt that it was in all-original, excellent to pristine condition.Bertoia Auctions is currently accepting high-quality toys, banks, holiday antiques and collectibles for their future sales. Bertoia Auctions’ president, Michael Bertoia, welcomes the opportunity to discuss the consignment process with collectors, whether they have a single piece or an entire collection. All enquiries are kept strictly confidential and there is never any obligation to consign. Tel. 856-692-1881 or email toys@bertoiaauctions.com. Keep up with Bertoia’s via their website: www.bertoiaauctions.com ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬All prices quoted in this report are inclusive of buyer’s premium as stated on Bertoia’s website https://www.bertoiaauctions.com . To view the catalog and prices realized for Bertoia’s January 29-30, 2026 auction, visit https://bid.bertoiaauctions.com/auctions/1-BNSWTS/holiday-january-2026?limit=36&jump_to_lot=16

