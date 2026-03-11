Hudson Shipping Lines Celebrates MV "HSL Geraldton": A Tribute to Western Australia's Premier Port & Maritime Innovation

HSL Geraldton Ship Launch HSL Geraldton First Sailing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Shipping Lines (HSL) is proud to spotlight the MV "HSL Geraldton," one of the latest additions to its acclaimed Clean&Green™ HSL Series of eco-efficient bulk carriers. Named in honor of the vibrant Port of Geraldton in Western Australia, a port that HSL calls a home-away from home with some 5-6 port calls per month, this state-of-the-art vessel embodies Hudson's commitment to fostering strong global trade partnerships while advancing sustainable shipping practices. As the MV "HSL Geraldton" prepares for its maiden call at its namesake port later this month, we reflect on its unique story, exceptional features, and the memorable naming ceremony that marked its debut.The MV "HSL Geraldton" was christened to celebrate the deep-rooted connections between Hudson Shipping Lines and the Mid West region of Western Australia. Geraldton Port, is a key gateway for mineral and grain exports and has been integral to Hudson's operations, facilitating efficient and reliable trade routes across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific. By naming the vessel after this dynamic port—much like its sister ships, the MV "HSL Bunbury" and MV “HSL Perth”—Hudson pays homage to the community's resilience, economic vitality, and role in global supply chains. "This naming is more than a gesture; it's a symbol of our enduring partnership with Geraldton and its stakeholders, ensuring mutual growth in an increasingly interconnected world," said a Hudson spokesperson.Built in 2025 at the renowned Namura Shipyard in the Fukuoka area in Japan, the MV "HSL Geraldton" represents the pinnacle of Japanese engineering ingenuity. As a Handymax bulk carrier, she boasts impressive specifications tailored for versatility and environmental performance:• Dimensions and Capacity: Length overall (LOA) of 183 meters, beam of 32 meters, and a deadweight tonnage (DWT) of approximately 40,528 metric tons, with a gross tonnage of 24,467. This design allows for optimal cargo handling of dry bulk commodities.• Eco-Innovations: Equipped with ultra-low friction hull coatings, advanced flow control systems, and pre-swirl stator and rudder fins, the vessel achieves best-in-class fuel efficiency and reduced emissions—making her distinctly "Cleaner & Greener" than legacy models. These features align with Hudson's Clean&Green™ methodology, minimizing environmental impact while delivering superior speed (up to 14 knots) and consumption rates.• Operational Excellence: Fitted with gear for general cargo, AHL (Australian Hold Ladders) compliance, CO2 systems, and five holds/hatches, the MV "HSL Geraldton" is optimized for diverse cargoes, from minerals to agricultural products. Her Marshall Islands flag ensures adherence to the highest international safety and regulatory standards.In keeping with Hudson’s long-standing no-scrubber policy, the MV “HSL Geraldton” operates scrubber-free, completely void of the discharge of washwater associated with exhaust gas cleaning systems. By relying instead on cleaner fuels and efficiency-driven design, Hudson helps safeguard sensitive marine environments, including the pristine waters and precious coastlines of Australia.The vessel's journey began with a grand naming and delivery ceremony in April 2025 at Namura Shipyard in Japan. Attended by various stakeholders, Hudson executives, shipyard representatives, and industry partners—including congratulations from maritime insurer Skuld—the event highlighted the collaborative spirit behind the project. The ceremony featured traditional ship-launch rituals, speeches on sustainable innovation, and a toast to the vessel's future voyages.As the MV "HSL Geraldton" approaches her namesake port for a special welcome event—coordinated with local authorities, the Mid West Ports Authority, and community leaders—Hudson invites stakeholders to join in celebrating this milestone. This visit not only underscores the vessel's role in boosting regional trade but also showcases Hudson's forward-thinking vision for the industry.About Hudson Shipping Lines Hudson Shipping Lines, a member of the SeaTrade Transport International (STI) group, is a leading provider of integrated supply chain logistics and dry bulk transportation solutions. With just under 55 years of experience, Hudson operates a modern fleet of more than 50 vessels, specializing in sustainable, tailor-made services for global clients. Committed to innovation and environmental stewardship, Hudson's Clean&Green™ initiatives drive efficiency while reducing the carbon footprint of maritime operations.

