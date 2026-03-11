Wontech Builds World-Class Leadership Team to Power Global Growth

Strategic executive appointments across global sales, Southeast Asia, the United States, Japan, and R&D support the company’s expansion in more than 80 countries

Strategic executive appointments across global sales, Southeast Asia, United States, Japan, and R&D to support the company's expansion to more than 80 countries

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wontech Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 336570), a South Korean developer of laser and energy-based medical solutions, has appointed five senior executives as part of a global leadership expansion aimed at accelerating international growth and strengthening its technological competitiveness.

The leadership appointments are structured around three strategic pillars: establishing a global sales control tower, implementing a region-focused management structure, and reinforcing an integrated research and development organization. The move reflects Wontech’s strategy to align product innovation with global market expansion as the company seeks to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing medical aesthetics and medical device market.

Key Appointments

Global Sales: Kim Young-Cheol

Kim Young-Cheol has been appointed Executive Director of Global Sales. He brings 27 years of experience at Samsung Electronics, where he oversaw international sales and supply chain operations while leading major overseas subsidiaries. Wontech said he will lead the refinement of its global sales strategy and advancement of its SCM systems, serving as the company’s global business control tower.

Southeast Asia: Kim Ki-Joong

Kim Ki-Joong has been appointed Executive Director for Southeast Asia. He brings 29 years of experience from Samsung Electronics’ mobile division, where he led business expansion in emerging markets and built distribution networks across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Wontech said he will lead efforts to expand its sales network and strengthen brand awareness in the region’s rapidly growing medical aesthetics device market.

R&D Leadership: Min Wook

Min Wook has been appointed Executive Director of the Pangyo Research Institute. He brings 21 years of R&D leadership experience from Samsung Electronics and HP and will lead the development of Wontech’s integrated R&D framework. The company said the goal is to closely align product competitiveness with its global market-entry strategy.

United States: Jason Kim

Jason Kim joined Wontech in December 2025 as General Manager of Wontech USA, where he is leading the company’s restructuring and brand expansion in the United States. He previously served as Executive Director at Cutera, a global aesthetic medical device company, where he led the transformation of North America customer service and global technical support operations, building a performance-driven operational model. Wontech said he will spearhead efforts to strengthen the U.S. organizational infrastructure and accelerate business expansion in the world’s largest medical device market.

Japan: Tanaka Yasuhito

Tanaka Yasuhito has been appointed General Manager of Wontech Japan. He previously served as Head of Sales and Marketing at Jeisys Medical Japan, where he drove significant revenue growth. Wontech said Tanaka’s strong local network and deep market expertise will support the company’s efforts to expand its brand presence and strengthen its premium positioning in Japan.

“These appointments are not simply about adding headcount, but about driving management innovation,” Wontech spokesperson said. “By appointing specialized leaders in key regions and strengthening integrated R&D centered at our Pangyo Research Institute, we aim to enhance both our global sales capabilities and technological competitiveness.”

About Wontech

Founded in 1999, Wontech is a South Korean medical device manufacturer and the only company in the country that independently develops laser light sources and energy-based devices through its own manufacturing processes.

Its flagship products include:

• Oligio X, a next-generation non-invasive skin-tightening device using 6.78 MHz monopolar RF technology to stimulate collagen production, improve skin elasticity, and reduce wrinkles.

• Pico Alex, a 755nm picosecond laser designed for skin rejuvenation, acne scar treatment, and pigmented lesion removal, high-speed energy delivery.

• Pico Majesty, a high-performance 250 picosecond laser platform designed for tattoo removal, pigment correction, acne scar treatment, and skin rejuvenation.

• V-Laser, a high-power dual-wavelength (532/1064nm) laser system designed for vascular, pigmented, and skin rejuvenation treatments across all skin types.

Driven by rising demand for anti-aging, lifting, and skin-tightening treatments, Wontech distributes its products through clinics in South Korea and exports to more than 80 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Media Contact

Jennifer Rice, Director of Marketing, Wontech USA

jennifer@wontechusa.com

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.