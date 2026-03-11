Idlewild Burg, Inc. Acquires Language Solutions, Inc., Expanding Language Access Across the Americas and Globally

Acquisition brings together LSI, Korn, and Zaum to deliver scalable, ISO certified language and accessibility solutions for regulated industries.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idlewild Burg, Inc., a U.S.-based holding company focused on specialized language service providers, today announced the acquisition of Language Solutions, Inc. (LSI), a St. Louis–based provider founded in 1998 with deep expertise in healthcare and marketing communications. With this transaction, Idlewild Burg continues building a coordinated group of sector-focused language and accessibility companies serving regulated and high‑impact industries across the Americas.

LSI joins Korn Translations and Zaum Langs within the Idlewild Burg group. Each company will continue operating under its established brand and client relationships, supported by shared production, technology, compliance, and management systems. For customers, that means familiar teams and workflows, strengthened by deeper resources, broader service offerings, and more robust quality and security practices.

“Customers increasingly need language partners that combine deep sector expertise with operational scale and compliance rigor,” said Michael Marsan, CEO of Idlewild. “By welcoming LSI into the Idlewild group alongside Korn and Zaum, we are expanding our ability to support regulated and specialized content and accessibility solutions across healthcare, legal, financial, and technical sectors throughout the Americas and globally, without asking them to give up the people, processes, and service levels they already trust.”

Idlewild previously acquired Korn Translations and Zaum Langs in 2024. Since then, the companies have been integrated operationally, creating a single platform that supports clients while preserving the distinct market positioning and customer relationships of each brand.

“We’re grateful to LSI’s founder, Melissa Wurst, for the strong customer relationships and reputation she has built over nearly three decades, and we’re committed to building on that foundation as part of the Idlewild Burg group,” Marsan added.

Customer benefits: scale, specialization, and security:

The combined group brings together complementary strengths across healthcare, marketing, legal, financial, and technical content. LSI’s long‑standing expertise in healthcare and marketing communications and the groups leadership in legal, financial, and technical communications create a broader, more specialized bench for clients managing complex multilingual portfolios.

Key benefits for customers include:

• Greater production scale and capacity – Integrated project management and shared resources across North and Latin America help customers handle larger volumes, peak demand, and multi‑market campaigns without sacrificing deadlines or quality.

• Expanded sector expertise in healthcare and marketing – Clients in life sciences, healthcare providers, payers, health‑adjacent industries, and global marketing and communications teams gain access to a broad range of accessibility solutions, a wider pool of subject‑matter experts, and specialized linguists.

• Stronger AI‑enabled solutions with experts in the loop – Idlewild is investing in AI and machine learning to speed up workflows, improve consistency, and reduce costs, while keeping experienced linguists, reviewers, and project managers at the center of the delivery model. This allows customers to translate more content, more often, within existing budgets, without compromising on voice, nuance, or compliance.

• On‑demand interpreting via phone and video – The group offers expanded remote interpreting capabilities, enabling customers to connect with qualified interpreters by phone or online video for medical encounters, customer support, and business meetings, with unified account management and reporting.

• Four ISO certifications as a customer quality and security guarantee – The group’s Quality Management System is anchored by ISO 9001 (quality management), ISO 17100 (translation services), ISO 18587 (post‑editing of machine translation), and ISO 27001 (information security management). For customers, these certifications translate into predictable quality, audited processes, robust information security, and better control over risk and cost across their multilingual content lifecycle.

AI as an accelerator, not a replacement:

Marsan emphasized that AI serves as an accelerator for both customers and in‑house teams, not a substitute for human expertise. “AI is transforming how language work gets done, but it hasn’t changed the fact that customers need accountability, context, and judgment,” he said. “We’re harnessing AI to deliver faster and more economical results, especially for high‑volume, always‑on content, while keeping experienced linguists, reviewers, and engineers firmly in the loop. That combination is what protects our customers’ brands, mitigates risk in regulated markets, and unlocks new content that previously was too expensive to translate at all.”

Stronger presence across Latin America and the U.S.:

With LSI, Korn, and Zaum under one operational umbrella, Idlewild expands its footprint across the United States and Latin America. The combined group supports customers with teams and operations in Brazil, the broader Latin American region, and the U.S., offering near‑time‑zone support, regional expertise, and local knowledge for organizations expanding across the Americas. Customers will keep their existing contacts and workflows while benefiting from the broader capabilities of the group.

About Idlewild Burg, Inc.

Idlewild Burg, Inc., headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a holding company that invests in and supports specialized language and accessibility service providers focused on customers in regulated markets with high‑impact content. Through its portfolio companies, the group delivers translation, localization, interpreting, multimedia, and accessibility services across healthcare, legal, financial, technical, and marketing sectors throughout the Americas and globally.

Idlewild’s model combines brand continuity and domain expertise with shared operational infrastructure, integrated technology, and internationally recognized quality and information security standards. By taking a long‑term investment approach, Idlewild strengthens client relationships, supports sustainable growth, and preserves each portfolio company’s entrepreneurial identity.

About Language Solutions, Inc. (LSI)

Founded in 1998 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Language Solutions, Inc. is a language services provider with a strong focus on healthcare, regulated industries, and mission‑critical content. LSI delivers translation, localization, accessibility, and interpreting services supported by experienced project management teams and a robust quality and security framework.

About Korn Translations

With over 30 years in the market, Korn Translations is a leading provider of language services for the legal and financial industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. Korn’s commitment to service and quality is supported by internationally recognized certifications and rigorous information security practices, helping clients manage sensitive content with confidence.

About Zaum Langs

Founded in 2011, Zaum specializes in technical translation and content adaptation for global companies. Zaum serves clients in life sciences, technology, and industrial sectors, to deliver translation, multimedia, and technical communications services across formats and channels.

Legal Disclaimer:

