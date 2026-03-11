Joseph Cammarata Named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame

Washington, D.C. Attorney Has Spent 40-Plus Years Fighting for Injury Victims — Including a Win at the U.S. Supreme Court

It is truly an honor to be selected to the Hall of Fame, and to be part of an esteemed group of giants of the Virginia Bar.” — Joseph Cammarata, Partner

WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia Lawyers Weekly has selected Joseph Cammarata, a partner at Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C., as a 2026 Hall of Fame honoree. The announcement appears in today's print edition and on the publication's website.Cammarata has represented clients in serious personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, civil rights, brain injury, and sexual assault cases for more than four decades. His clients are people who have been catastrophically injured, families who have lost a loved one to someone else's negligence, survivors of sexual assault, and victims of medical mistakes. He has taken on insurance companies, hospitals, corporations and, once, the President of the United States.In 1997, his case Clinton v. Jones, 520 U.S. 681 resulted in a unanimous Supreme Court ruling that a sitting president has no immunity from civil lawsuits for conduct unrelated to official duties. It's taught in law schools today.In 2019, he was part of a trial team which secured a $35.6 million verdict in Virginia — second largest in the state that year — in a medical malpractice case that exceeded the state's cap and exposed how badly that cap needs to change. Cammarata is still pushing for that reform.That case involved Nancy, a 59-year-old mother of two who suffered severe and permanent brain damage after a surgeon severed her iliac artery during routine back surgery. Her total losses exceeded $9.3 million. The jury awarded $35.6 million — then watched the court reduce that number to $2.2 million under state law. Not enough to cover her medical bills. Cammarata has been fighting to change that ever since, building a bipartisan legislative effort and writing publicly about the cap's impact in the Washington Post"It is truly an honor to be selected to the Hall of Fame, and to be part of an esteemed group of giants of the Virginia Bar."— Joseph Cammarata, Partner, Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C.Away from his legal practice, Cammarata authored the Athletic Concussion Protection Act of 2011 — the most comprehensive youth concussion law in the country at the time — and co-founded the Brain Injury Association of D.C. He serves on the Fairfax Water Board of Directors and spent years working on criminal justice and youth violence prevention initiatives in Northern Virginia, work that eventually led to the creation of the Fairfax Partnership for Youth.He's been named one of the Top 100 Super Lawyers in Washington, D.C. every year since 2007, holds a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating going back to 1999, and has been recognized by Washingtonian Magazine as one of the area's top attorneys in every survey year since 1997. Earlier this year, the Trial Lawyers' Association of Metropolitan Washington, D.C. — an organization he once led as President — named him its 2025 Trial Lawyer of the Year.Cammarata is dual board-certified in Civil Trial Advocacy and Civil Pretrial Practice Advocacy by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and is licensed in Virginia, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and New York.About Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C.Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C. is a Washington, D.C. personal injury firm representing clients in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. The firm has recovered tens of millions of dollars for seriously injured people and their families.Media Contact:Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, P.C.1232 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036info@dc-law.net(202) 659-8600chaikinandsherman.com

