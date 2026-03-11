Submit Release
UAMM Announces Corporate Name Change to MTGH Reflecting New Management and Strategic Direction

Mettitech Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTGH)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAMM today announced that the company has approved a corporate name change to Mettitech Group Holdings( MTGH) as part of a broader transition in management and business strategy.

The new name reflects the company’s updated direction and the implementation of a new long-term corporate vision. Management believes the change better aligns the company’s public identity with its evolving operations and strategic objectives.

The company expects to provide additional updates during the current quarter regarding planned asset transfers, corporate restructuring initiatives, and the rollout of its updated business plan.

Further details will be announced as developments occur.

About the Company
UAMM is undergoing a strategic transition under new management focused on developing and expanding its business platform through targeted asset acquisitions and new operational initiatives.

Contact:
Mettitech Group Holdings
Dr.Kenneth@mettitech.com
(949)342-7979
www.mettitechgroupholdings.com

Kenneth ly
Mettitech Group Holdings
dr.kenneth@mettitech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

