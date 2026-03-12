Fresh lettuce being harvested from a Harvest Wall vertical farming system used in the Aambé Health Living Food initiative. Strawberries growing on a Harvest Wall vertical farming system used in the Aambé Health Living Food initiative. Leafy greens growing on a Harvest Wall vertical indoor farming system used in the Aambé Health Living Food initiative.

Aambé Health Launches “Living Food” Initiative with One Season Farmers and Harvest Today to Expand Tribal Food Systems

Access to fresh food is one of the most important drivers of long-term health. This initiative helps communities grow nutritious food locally while creating new economic opportunities.” — Ron "Hawk" Spoerl

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New partnership introduces scalable indoor farming solutions to improve food access, health outcomes and food sovereignty for tribal communities. Aambé Health announced the launch of Aambé Health Living Food , a new initiative focused on bringing scalable indoor farming systems to tribal communities across the United States and Canada.The Living Food initiative is being developed in partnership with One Season Farmers and Harvest Today, combining indoor agriculture technology with a health-centered mission to improve access to fresh food, strengthen local food systems, and support long-term community wellness.Leaders from all three organizations will introduce the initiative at the upcoming Reservation Economic Summit (RES) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas — one of the largest gatherings of tribal leaders, economic development professionals and business partners in Indian Country.The partners will be represented throughout the conference at two locations on the show floor.Aambé Health will be located at Booth 715, while Harvest Today and One Season Farmers will exhibit at Booth 234, where attendees will be able to see a working prototype of their vertical indoor farming system in operation.Representatives from each organization will be visiting both booths during the event to discuss partnership opportunities and pilot programs with Tribal governments, healthcare organizations, and economic development groups.“Aambé Health Living Food represents a new approach to strengthening community health,” said Ron Spoerl, founder of Aambé. “Access to fresh food is one of the most important drivers of long-term health. This initiative helps communities grow nutritious food locally while creating new economic opportunities.”At the center of the initiative is the Harvest Wall, a patented vertical growing system developed by Rick Langille, CEO of Harvest Today. The technology allows fresh produce to be grown year round in controlled environments regardless of local climate conditions.Using this system, communities can grow leafy greens, herbs, and other nutrient-dense foods indoors, reducing reliance on long supply chains and improving access to fresh produce.“This system allows communities to grow food every day of the year,” said Rick Langille, CEO of Harvest Today. “Our goal is to help tribal communities create reliable local food production while improving health and sustainability.”The Living Food initiative also includes operational support from One Season Farmers, which specializes in helping organizations successfully operate indoor farming systems.“Food is medicine,” said John Kite of One Season Farmers. “When communities are able to grow fresh food locally, it changes the way people think about health, nutrition, and independence.”Many tribal communities face challenges related to food access and diet-related health conditions such as diabetes. The Living Food initiative aims to support community-driven solutions by making fresh food production possible close to where it is consumed and by offering a culinary program focused on preparing healthy meals.Through partnerships with tribal governments, healthcare systems and economic development leaders, Aambé Health Living Food will focus on launching pilot installations and scalable food production systems that can be expanded across communities.Organizations interested in learning more about the Aambé Health Living Food initiative or exploring potential pilot programs can visit: https://www.aambe.com/post/a-new-path-for-fresh-food-in-tribal-communities Tribal leaders and organizations can also submit a request for more information through the Living Food interest form available on that page.Organizations interested in learning more about the initiative can meet with representatives during RES 2026 in Las Vegas or connect with the partners following the event.About Aambé HealthAambé Health works with Tribal communities, healthcare organizations, and partners to develop innovative programs that improve health outcomes, support economic resilience, and strengthen community wellbeing.About One Season FarmersOne Season Farmers specializes in sustainable indoor agriculture operations that allow organizations and communities to grow fresh food year round using controlled environment farming technology.About Harvest TodayHarvest Today is the inventor of the patented Harvest Wall, a vertical indoor farming system designed to enable efficient, scalable food production in a wide variety of environments.

