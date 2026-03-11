BingerLabs Unveils PRO Line: The Next Step in the Evolution of Pain Recovery & Restorative Wellness

BingerLabs Unveils PRO Line: Pain Recovery & Restorative Wellness Dr. Marverly Pierson, PhD, Founder and CEO of BingerLabs BingerLabs

Science-Driven Performance Solutions Rooted in the Integration of Mind, Body, and Spirit

Wellness is not isolated to one system of the body. It is a dynamic connection between the mind, physical body, & spirit that sustains us. The PRO Line was created to support that full integration.” — Dr. Marverly Pierson, PhD, Founder & CEO of BingerLabs

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recognized leader in science-driven wellness for over a decade, BingerLabs unveils the launch of its newest breakthrough collection: the PRO Line, engineered to support pain recovery, inflammation balance, and restorative sleep.Built on a foundation of precision manufacturing and uncompromising quality standards, the PRO Line reflects a performance based approach to long term wellness—one that integrates physical recovery with neurological balance and restorative rest.Introducing BingerLabs PRO Line:PRO Strength PatchAdvanced transdermal technology designed to support pain recovery and inflammation response with sustained, targeted delivery—promoting comfort, mobility, and resilience throughout the day.PRO Sleep PatchFormulated to support nervous system balance and deeper, more restorative sleep—because the body heals best when it can fully reset and repair.PRO Strength Roll-On & LotionFast acting topical formulas designed to relieve discomfort and reduce inflammation, helping individuals move better, recover faster, and maintain peak performance.The BingerLabs PRO Line is now available online and through select wellness partners. Consumers and wellness professionals are invited to explore the collection and experience the next evolution in science-driven recovery and restorative wellness.To learn more about the full product line and the philosophy behind BingerLabs’ integrated approach to health, visit: BingerLabs.com Consumers can also follow @BingerLabs on Instagram and TikTok for product education, recovery tips, and behind-the-scenes wellness insights.The brand has also launched its official TikTok Shop , allowing customers to explore and purchase the PRO Line directly through the platform.For over a decade, BingerLabs has distinguished itself by engineering results, not chasing trends. This launch reflects the company’s continued commitment to delivering innovative, science-forward solutions that empower individuals to take control of their recovery and overall well-being.Central to this evolution is Founder and CEO Dr. Marverly Pierson’s philosophy that true wellness is achieved through the alignment of mind, body, and spirit.“Wellness is not isolated to one system of the body,” said Dr. Marverly Pierson, PhD, Founder and CEO of BingerLabs. “It is a dynamic connection between the mind, the physical body, and the spirit that sustains us. The PRO Line was created to support that full integration—reducing inflammation, enhancing restorative sleep, and helping individuals feel balanced, strong, and resilient from the inside out. When recovery honors the whole person, performance naturally follows.”Under Dr. Pierson’s leadership, BingerLabs has expanded from CBD innovation into holistic wellness and organic skincare while also serving as the official CBD sponsor of the BIG3 basketball league.A respected leader in community centered wellness, Dr. Pierson is also the founder of Do It Now Fitness, a thriving gym dedicated to empowerment, movement, and accessible health.The launch of the PRO Line signals more than a new product collection—it represents a more intentional future for recovery, resilience, and long-term vitality.Stronger days. Deeper nights. Smarter recovery.The future of wellness starts now.About BingerLabsBingerLabs is a science-driven wellness company with more than 14 years of innovation in performance, pain recovery, and restorative health. Founded by Dr. Marverly Pierson, PhD, the company integrates precision formulation with a holistic philosophy that connects mind, body, and spirit.BingerLabs develops advanced transdermal, topical, and recovery solutions designed to support inflammation balance, mobility, and restorative sleep. Committed to quality, integrity, and community centered wellness, the company continues to redefine modern recovery.Learn more at BingerLabs.comFollow @BingerLabs on Instagram and TikTok, and explore the BingerLabs TikTok Shop for the newest products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.