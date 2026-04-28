After 40 Years Flying Commercial Aircraft, Captain Launches Aviation-Inspired Spirits Brand.

Captain Rob Islava, co-founder of Pilot’s Legacy Spirits, spent more than four decades flying commercial aircraft before launching the aviation-inspired spirits brand. The Pilot’s Legacy Spirits debut collection featuring Kentucky Bourbon, Navy Strength Rum, and Classic Vodka. Pilot’s Legacy Navy Strength Rum served in a classic cocktail, part of the aviation-inspired Pilot’s Legacy Spirits collection.

Pilot’s Legacy Spirits Cleared for Takeoff!

After four decades in the cockpit, I wanted to create a spirits brand that reflects the precision, adventure, and camaraderie of aviation.” — Captain Rob Islava

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pilot’s Legacy Spirits officially launches today, introducing a premium spirits collection inspired by aviation, craftsmanship, and legacy.

Founded by commercial airline captain Rob Islava alongside 40 plus year spirits entrepreneur Brian Cameron, Pilot’s Legacy Spirits was created to capture the discipline, adventure, and precision that define both aviation and exceptional spirits. The brand brings together aviation heritage with modern spirits craftsmanship to create a distinctive new entry in the premium spirits category.

The company was developed in partnership with beverage industry leaders FirstStepBeverage and Stellar Spirits & Wine, combining decades of experience in aviation, business development, and premium spirits production.

The debut collection includes three expressions: Pilot’s Legacy Classic Vodka, Pilot’s Legacy Kentucky Bourbon, and Pilot’s Legacy First Flight Navy Strength Rum. Each spirit is carefully crafted to reflect the character of its origin while honoring the values that guide aviators—preparation, craftsmanship, and respect for tradition.

Pilot’s Legacy Classic Vodka offers a crisp, clean profile designed for versatility and refinement. The Kentucky Bourbon delivers rich depth and balance shaped by traditional aging methods, while the Navy Strength Rum channels bold island character with tropical fruit notes and deep spice. Together, the portfolio represents a journey through flavor, heritage, and craftsmanship.

The brand launches with a modern direct-to-consumer strategy, allowing enthusiasts and collectors to engage directly with Pilot’s Legacy Spirits while the company gradually expands through select distribution partners.

“Flying for more than four decades taught me that excellence comes from discipline, preparation, and respect for the craft,” said co-founder Captain Rob Islava. “Pilot’s Legacy Spirits was created to bring those same values to the world of premium spirits while celebrating the enduring spirit of aviation.”

Co-founder Brian Cameron added, “We set out to build a brand that reflects both authenticity and quality. By combining aviation heritage with premium distillation expertise, Pilot’s Legacy Spirits offers something truly distinctive for collectors, travelers, and spirits enthusiasts.”

Beyond crafting premium spirits, the company is committed to supporting the next generation of aviators. Pilot’s Legacy Spirits proudly supports the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) Foundation, which provides scholarships and opportunities for aspiring pilots around the world.

By blending aviation heritage with premium craftsmanship, Pilot’s Legacy Spirits invites pilots, collectors, and spirits enthusiasts alike to raise a glass and become part of the legacy.

For more information, visit:

www.PilotsLegacySpirits.com

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