Panama City Beach Realtor Beth Mulvey Wins Three 2026 Agent of the Year Awards

Beth Mulvey of Beach House Sales & Development wins 2026 Agent of the Year for Bay County, Panama City Beach, and Lynn Haven

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RateMyAgent, the global review and ratings platform for real estate professionals, has announced Beth Mulvey of Beach House Sales & Development as the recipient of multiple 2026 Agent of the Year Awards, including:

• Agent of the Year – Bay County

• Agent of the Year – Panama City Beach

• Agent of the Year – Lynn Haven

The sixth annual RateMyAgent Awards were released on March 11, recognizing the nation’s top real estate agents and Realtors and celebrating their dedication to delivering exceptional service to buyers and sellers.

The RateMyAgent Awards are unique within the real estate industry because they are driven primarily by verified customer feedback and client satisfaction. Rather than relying solely on transaction volume or internal brokerage rankings, the awards highlight real estate professionals who consistently receive outstanding reviews from their clients.

To ensure fairness and accuracy, the award calculation process undergoes an annual independent audit, with this year’s review conducted by global accounting firm RSM.

Award winners and nominees represent the most highly recommended real estate professionals within their local markets and are selected based on verified client reviews and overall sales performance.

Eligibility for the awards is open to any real estate professional using the RateMyAgent platform to collect client reviews, regardless of whether they utilize the company’s additional marketing tools.

“The RateMyAgent Awards acknowledge real estate agents who go above and beyond for their clients,” said RateMyAgent CEO Jim Crisera.

“Performance-based reviews are essential in enabling agents to stand out, and they are also the primary criteria toward receiving a RateMyAgent Award.”

Beth Mulvey, Realtor and Owner of Beach House Sales & Development, said the recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of her clients.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to receive these awards,” Mulvey said.

“Real estate is one of the most important decisions families will ever make, and helping clients navigate that process is something I take very seriously. These awards truly belong to the buyers and sellers who trusted me to represent them.”

Mulvey founded Beach House Sales & Development as a boutique real estate brokerage built around a more personalized and relationship-driven approach to real estate.

Rather than operating as a large transactional brokerage, the firm focuses on providing hands-on service and dedicated attention to each client’s goals. This boutique philosophy allows Mulvey to tailor marketing strategies, negotiations, and guidance specifically to each property and client.

Mulvey serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Panama City Beach, Panama City, Lynn Haven, and surrounding Bay County and Walton County communities along Florida’s Emerald Coast.

Her work spans a wide range of real estate opportunities including waterfront homes, luxury properties, short-term rental investment properties, development and land opportunities, and residential and commercial real estate.

With deep local market knowledge and a strong reputation for client advocacy, Mulvey has become a trusted advisor for clients navigating the rapidly growing Emerald Coast real estate market.

Panama City Beach and the surrounding Bay County communities continue to see strong demand from buyers relocating from across the country, as well as investors seeking opportunities along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Mulvey’s local expertise, combined with her strategic marketing approach and commitment to personalized service, has helped establish Beach House Sales & Development as a trusted boutique brokerage throughout the region.

The full list of national, regional, county, and city award winners is available at:

https://resources.ratemyagent.com/us-awards-2026-winners

ABOUT RATEMYAGENT

RateMyAgent helps homeowners select trusted real estate professionals. Operating in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, the platform recognizes agents dedicated to exceptional client service and verified customer feedback.

ABOUT BEACH HOUSE SALES & DEVELOPMENT

Beach House Sales & Development is a boutique real estate brokerage based in Panama City Beach, Florida. Founded by Realtor Beth Mulvey, the firm focuses on delivering a personalized, relationship-driven real estate experience for buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Bay County and the Emerald Coast.

