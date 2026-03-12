Multi-Award-Winning Horror Romance 'Straight On Till Morning' on streaming and VOD platforms today

Kaitlin (Bonnie Jean Tyer) and Dani (Kelsey Christian) come face to face with terror in "Straight On Till Morning"

After a 17-year journey from page to screen and a celebrated international festival run, director Craig Ouellette’s genre-defying debut feature is now streaming

There were a hundred moments where a reasonable person would have walked away. But I couldn’t let go of this story and these characters. I love that it’s a horror movie about love.” — Craig Ouellette

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- " Straight On Till Morning ", the critically acclaimed horror romance from co-writer/director Craig Ouellette, is now available to rent or buy on all major video-on-demand platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Movies, Fandango at Home, and additional digital retailers. The film’s home release marks the culmination of a remarkable 17-year odyssey that took one filmmaker’s uncompromising vision from a first-draft screenplay through a celebrated worldwide festival run, earning 16 wins and 28 nominations.The film follows Dani Dupree (Kelsey Christian), a small-town rock musician headed to Los Angeles to chase her dreams, and Kaitlin Sanbourne (Bonnie Jean Tyer), a waitress fleeing an abusive marriage. The two women meet by chance and embark on a spontaneous road trip together — falling in love along the way. But their journey takes a nightmarish turn when they cross paths with a seemingly pious rural family led by matriarch Lilly (Maria Olsen, Paranormal Activity 3, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief) and patriarch Rubin (Bill Hengstenberg), whose twisted devotion to their disfigured son Virgil (Michael Gmur) has led them to unspeakable acts.“Every character in the movie is motivated by love,” says Ouellette. “And the question of ‘How far would you go for someone you love?’ is put to the test because what one person loves and fights for might very well be in direct conflict with what another does.”A 17-Year Labor of Love"Straight On Till Morning" is that rarest kind of independent film — one whose very existence is a testament to the tenacity of its creator. Craig Ouellette first learned of the project nearly two decades ago, when he met co-writer Neal McLauglin, who had the first draft of a romantic/horror screenplay. From there, they worked together developing the screenplay through years of rewrites, fundraising setbacks, and the slow, grinding reality of independent film production. During that time, Ouellette continued to hone his craft, directing more than 25 short films — most in the horror, thriller, and action genres — that have collectively amassed over 86 million views online and more than 110,000 YouTube subscribers. His films have screened at festivals worldwide, including Dances With Films, Screamfest, FilmQuest, Sydney Film Festival, Fantaspoa, and Grimmfest, winning multiple awards. Not just a genre filmmaker, his feature documentary " The Closer She Gets ", about his mother’s battle with cancer, premiered at Slamdance and is used by hospice professionals around the world.But "Straight On Till Morning" was a dream he held on to through it all.“This film has been my obsession for 17 years,” says Ouellette. “There were a hundred moments where a reasonable person would have walked away. But I couldn’t let go of this story and these characters. I love that it’s a horror movie about love.”After building a team with strong female representation that included Bonnie Jean Tyer as a lead actress and producer, the film was shot outside St. Louis, Missouri in Fenton, Byrnes Mill and House Springs and Lone Pine, California.The result is a film that critics have hailed as both a visceral horror experience and a deeply felt love story — a combination that has proven rare in genre filmmaking. The Sydney Film Festival called the film “a rare and exceptional diamond in the annals of rural-set survival thrillers” that “draws terror from the clash between ultraconservative values and the desire to love without fear or judgment.” Starburst magazine awarded it 4 out of 5 stars, praising the film’s sensitivity to its characters. The Ginger Nuts of Horror called it “a masterclass in psychological horror,” while The Scariest Things praised it as “splendidly helmed, written, acted, shot, and scored.” Geek Tyrant said "It will make even the most seasoned horror fans squirm". Horror DNA noted its inventive approach to navigating uncomfortable societal issues through a lens of suspense and horror.“The goal wasn’t to make a ‘message film,’” says Ouellette, “I set out to make a true romance that collides with a suspenseful-as-hell horror film. But the best horror movies hold a mirror up to society. And right now, this story feels more urgent than ever."The film holds an 8.1 rating on IMDB.Website www.LoveIsScary.com (Ouellette is available for interviews. Contact Disrupt Entertainment

