Sherweb Sets Sights on Thousands of UK MSPs with Latest Expansion

Sherweb Expands Into UK Market, Bringing Tailored Solutions to MSPs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherweb, the Canadian technology and service provider that gives MSPs everything they need to run and scale their offerings, today announced its expansion into the United Kingdom. Sherweb has worked with MSPs across North America for nearly three decades of shifting technology trends. From the early days of email to the AI boom, Sherweb has empowered MSPs to compete in the ever-changing market. Now, as technology continues to evolve at warp speed, Sherweb is expanding its reach, entering the UK market to support the 11,000+ MSPs across the pond that need more than solutions to scale.

With the rate at which technology is changing today, if MSPs aren’t ahead, it usually means they’re behind—and it takes more than tools to keep up. Especially for small businesses, which make up a majority of UK MSPs, teams are increasingly struggling to manage the rising number of tools, platforms and solutions necessary to meet customer expectations. Sherweb is now bringing that missing piece to UK MSPs, going beyond solution deployment to introduce a hands-on approach that proactively drives value.

Following Sherweb’s acquisition of MicroWarehouse last year, the leading IT solutions provider in Ireland, the company has been gradually building a presence in the UK. This includes continuous work with Huntress as the company’s first global distribution partner. The company will now work on-the-ground with growing teams based in the UK and Ireland to tailor approaches built for each businesses' unique goals and challenges. Led by experts with in-house MSP backgrounds, Sherweb will create bespoke strategies that cover everything from evolving security challenges and Microsoft switch ups to demand for emerging technologies.

“Sherweb is built around people, not just platforms,” said Matthew Cassar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Sherweb, “Products are just one part of the puzzle. To unlock true value and take advantage of upcoming opportunities, MSPs need guidance in tandem with their technology. This means training, strategic sessions and partners who have on-the-ground knowledge both of how the ecosystem is evolving and how your company works. We are dedicated to bringing a personal, partner-first approach to the UK MSP market.”

Through a combination of one-to-one support and a growing product marketplace, Sherweb gives MSPs a clear path forward, enabling them to scale their business with the changing landscape. As UK regulations also evolve at the same rapid pace as the tech market, Sherweb will work with MSPs to navigate compliance complexities, ensuring speed to market and security while still meeting regulations.

“Too many MSPs are carrying the weight of navigating vendor changes, security pressure and AI disruption alone—leaning on tools and solutions without also having the right strategic backing,” said Finian Nally, Director of Corporate Strategy UK & Ireland at Sherweb. “We believe MSPs deserve more than a portal and a price list. And they should expect more too. ‘Expect better’ is a challenge to the market, and we at Sherweb want to ensure UK MSPs have access to a partner truly invested in their growth.”

The company recently launched a Self Service Portal for end clients, and multiple programs designed to help MSPs navigate specific technology challenges including shifts to Microsoft’s CSP program and foundational preparation for AI programs.

###

About Sherweb

Sherweb equips MSPs with everything they need to run and scale their offerings through a competitive mix of cloud licenses, digital services and on-the-ground IT solutions. Equipped with a comprehensive portfolio of productivity, cybersecurity, infrastructure, backup and AI-driven solutions, alongside a wide range of professional services, the company’s MSP partners support the IT needs of more than 100,000 companies. Sherweb’s dedicated partner portal enables MSPs to efficiently manage their licensing across a diverse array of cloud solutions from Microsoft, Google and other top providers. The company additionally provides Helpdesk, outsourced support, and managed cloud services, helping MSPs extend their capabilities, reduce operational overhead, and enhance service delivery. They also create tailored business solutions to address evolving market needs, such as AI-readiness. Founded in 1998 in Canada, Sherweb has since expanded its presence throughout the US and more recently in Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.