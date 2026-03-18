Rip Tie Hair Lands $250K Shark Tank Deal with Lori Greiner and Poppi Founder Allison Ellsworth

Sarah Fox pitches Rip Tie Hair on Shark Tank Season 17 Episode 13

What started as a bad hair day after a scuba dive in Guam turned into a company that has sold more than 500,000 units — and caught the attention of the Sharks

I invented Rip Tie because I was tired of detangling my hair after diving. Then emails started coming in: horseback riders, hikers, nurses, athletes, all with the same tangled hair problem.” — Sarah Fox, Founder, Rip Tie Hair

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rip Tie Hair's Sarah Fox made her ABC Network Shark Tank debut on March 11 and walked away with a $250,000 deal. Fox pitched Rip Tie Hair, her patent-pending hair tie engineered to keep hair tangle-free through any activity. After a fierce bidding battle with Kevin O'Leary, she secured a deal with Lori Greiner and Allison Ellsworth for $250,000 for 20%. This deal brings together Greiner, one of the most celebrated investors in Shark Tank history, and Ellsworth, co-founder of Poppi, who secured her own Shark Tank deal before going on to achieve one of the largest exits in Shark Tank history with Poppi's $1.95 billion acquisition by PepsiCo. The appearance brought national visibility to a problem everyone with long hair has experienced, and a product that finally solves it.

Every time you work out, swim, ride, or push through a long shift, long hair pays the price. It knots, it mats, it tangles, and for most people with long hair, the post-activity detangle is just accepted as part of the deal. As a scuba diver and surfer in Guam, Fox was spending hours every week just trying to undo what the ocean had done. She couldn't find a solution, so she made one.

Rip Tie Hair's patent-pending design wraps around the ponytail to keep hair secure, contained, and tangle-free during wear. The design involves two elastic ties with a braided elastic section. The user makes a secure ponytail with the larger tie, wraps the braided section down the ponytail, and uses the smaller tie at the bottom of the ponytail. When the Rip Tie comes out, hair is the same as when it went up. No knots, no damage, no fight.

"I invented Rip Tie because I was tired of detangling my hair after diving. As soon as I started selling them, emails started coming in from horseback riders, hikers, nurses, athletes, even firefighters, all with the same tangled hair problem. Turns out I was solving a problem for a lot more people than just scuba divers." Fox said.

Rip Tie Hair has sold over 500,000 hair ties and built a community of almost 50K followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Rip Tie Hair accessories start at $12.95 and are available in 4 sizes and a wide variety of colors. They are available at riptiehair.com, www.amazon.com/hairtie, and Walmart.com.

Rip Tie Pitch | Shark Tank

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