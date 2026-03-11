Premier Auto Protect Highlights Aging U.S. Fleet (12.8-Year Average) as Drivers Reconsider an Extended Car Warranty

Premier Auto Protect highlights how longer ownership cycles are prompting drivers to explore extended car warranty coverage.

As vehicles stay on the road longer, many drivers face repair costs outside factory coverage. We aim to help owners understand coverage options as vehicles age.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect , a direct-to-consumer provider of vehicle service contracts (often referred to as extended auto warranties), is highlighting a fast-moving reality of ownership: Americans are keeping vehicles longer, and more drivers are navigating the high-cost “post-factory-warranty” years.According to analysis published by S&P Global Mobility, the average age of U.S. light vehicles rose to 12.8 years in 2025, reflecting a growing share of older vehicles in operation. As vehicles age, the likelihood of expensive component failures rises—especially for owners of used vehicles with limited history, high-mileage commuters, and households that depend on a single vehicle for work and family logistics.Why the post-factory-warranty period is getting more attentionOlder fleet dynamics increase exposure to out-of-pocket repair shocks. As the vehicle fleet ages, more owners face repairs that occur outside manufacturer warranty coverage. S&P Global Mobility attributes the trend to factors including elevated vehicle prices and economic uncertainty, while also noting that registrations rebounded in 2024 but did not offset the volume of aged vehicles on the road.Modern vehicles are more complex to diagnose and repair. Even when a repair is not catastrophic, today’s vehicles rely on densely integrated mechanical systems, software, and electronic modules. That can increase diagnostic time and parts costs—especially in the years after factory coverage ends, when owners typically begin to see higher-frequency wear-related failures and age-related component issues.Used-car ownership has become a bigger financial commitment. With consumers holding vehicles longer, many drivers are entering the market after years away and may experience sticker shock, then keep their next vehicle for a longer ownership cycle. Over a longer cycle, the odds of facing an expensive repair—engine, transmission, cooling, air conditioning, steering, or electronics—generally increase.What an extended car warranty means in practiceIn consumer terms, an “extended car warranty” is often a vehicle service contract (VSC) that may help cover the cost of certain mechanical breakdown repairs after a manufacturer's warranty expires, subject to contract terms, exclusions, deductibles, eligibility requirements, and a claims authorization process. VSCs can vary widely in what they cover and how repairs are handled, which is why buyers are encouraged to read the full agreement and understand limitations before enrolling.Premier Auto Protect offers multiple coverage tiers—from basic Powertrain protection to more comprehensive Exclusionary (near-bumper-to-bumper) options—along with an EV-focused Exclusionary option designed for electric-vehicle components. Across plans, the company says customers may use any ASE-certified repair facility nationwide and review their agreement during a 30-day money-back guarantee period.Practical checklist: three questions drivers can ask before purchasing coverageWhat exactly is covered—and what is excluded? Compare “stated component” plans (which list covered parts) versus “exclusionary” plans (which cover most items except listed exclusions). Confirm whether high-cost electronics or comfort/safety systems are included for your vehicle type.Where can repairs be performed? Some contracts restrict repairs to specific networks or dealerships. Others allow repairs at reputable independent facilities. Ask how repair locations are approved and whether pre-authorization is required.How do claims and payments work? Understand the steps for diagnosis, authorization, and payment (including deductibles), as well as any documentation requirements, such as maintenance records.As vehicles age, drivers researching extended car warranty options can find educational resources from Premier Auto Protect outlining common coverage tiers, repair-facility flexibility, and contract review considerations. Learn more at https://premierautoprotect.com/ About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect is a direct-to-consumer provider of vehicle service contracts (VSCs), commonly known as extended auto warranties. The company offers customizable coverage options designed to help protect drivers from unexpected repair costs after manufacturer warranties expire, with repair flexibility at ASE-certified facilities nationwide. Coverage availability, terms, exclusions, and eligibility vary by vehicle and contract.

