Catalis Appoints Lisa Hasen as Chief Marketing Officer

Lisa Hasen, appointed Chief Marketing Officer, will lead Catalis’ marketing vision and strategy to strengthen brand, accelerate growth, and advance go-to-market efforts. Catalis is the strategic SaaS and integrated payments partner powering over 7,000 state, provincial, county, and municipal agencies across North America.

Growth-Focused Marketing Executive Brings Deep Expertise in Brand Strategy, Demand Generation, and Market Leadership

Lisa brings strategic marketing leadership, strong brand vision, and a growth-focused mindset to Catalis.” — Scott Roza, CEO, Catalis

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalis , a leading provider of SaaS and integrated payment solutions for government, today announced the appointment of Lisa Hasen as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Lisa will lead the company’s marketing vision and strategy, guiding brand, communications, demand generation, and go-to-market efforts that support company-wide expansion and market leadership.Lisa brings nearly 20 years of experience leading marketing and go-to-market teams for high-growth B2B SaaS and integrated payments organizations. She is a growth-focused marketing executive with deep expertise in vertical SaaS and integrated payments. Her leadership tenure at CARET and Daxko sharpened her ability to align marketing with customer and business outcomes by accelerating pipeline and building lasting market authority. She is also known for building strong, engaged teams and creating marketing strategies that drive revenue, strengthen customer relationships, and position companies for long-term success.“We are excited to welcome Lisa Hasen to Catalis as our Chief Marketing Officer,” said Scott Roza, CEO of Catalis. “Lisa brings a strong combination of strategic marketing leadership, brand vision, and demand generation expertise. Her experience building high-performing teams and aligning marketing with growth makes her an outstanding addition to our executive team as we continue expanding our impact across government technology.”“I’m excited to join Catalis at such an important time for the company,” said Lisa Hasen. “Catalis has a strong foundation, a meaningful mission, and a clear opportunity to strengthen how it brings its value to market. I look forward to working with the team to build on that momentum and support continued growth.”

