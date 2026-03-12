Foreclosure.com Publishes Educational Article on a 90-Day Fix-and-Flip Strategy in Boise’s Real Estate Market
The feature explores how disciplined renovation timelines and market analysis are shaping modern house flipping strategiesBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreclosure.com has released a new educational article titled “A 90-Day Fix And Flip Model That Works in Today’s Market.” The feature examines how real estate investors are adapting their strategies in a more balanced housing market following the rapid appreciation seen during the COVID-era housing boom.
The article highlights insights from Boise, Idaho real estate investor and Realtor Mikey Seaman, who discusses how a structured 90-day acquisition-to-sale model can help investors manage renovation timelines and financing costs while operating in today’s market environment.
The full article is available at: https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/
During the pandemic housing surge, Boise experienced significant price growth driven by strong buyer demand and limited inventory. According to the article, the market has since moved toward more normalized conditions, including moderate price appreciation, longer days on market, and gradually increasing housing supply.
In response, investors are placing greater emphasis on careful underwriting and operational efficiency.
The article outlines a common three-stage approach used by some house flippers:
● 30 days for renovation, supported by coordinated contractor schedules
● 30 days on the market, with pricing based on neighborhood sales data
● 30 days for closing, allowing time for buyer financing and standard transaction timelines
The strategy focuses on limiting holding costs and financing expenses that can increase when projects extend beyond expected timelines.
The feature also explores how investors source potential deals through a mix of MLS listings, agent relationships, networking, and distressed property research tools, including foreclosure and pre-foreclosure data.
Readers interested in Boise real estate investing, foreclosure listings, or distressed property opportunities can explore additional information here:
https://www.foreclosure.com/listings/boise-id/
Foreclosure.com also provides nationwide foreclosure listings, pre-foreclosure data, and educational resources designed to help investors, agents, and homebuyers better understand evolving real estate market trends.
About Foreclosure.com
Foreclosure.com is a national real estate data provider offering foreclosure, pre-foreclosure, and distressed property listings across the United States. The company provides property research tools and educational resources designed to help real estate professionals and investors make informed decisions. Get Free local foreclosure email alerts at https://www.foreclosure.com/turn-on-the-alerts/ and explore videos and article content at https://www.foreclosure.com/videos/ .
PR Admin
Blusea Holdings LLC
+1 800-535-6945
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.