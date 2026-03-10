City of Boston to Host First Ever 311 Day

Event will provide residents an opportunity to learn more about City services and get connected to support

Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston 311 announced 311 Day, a nationally recognized day that Boston has designated to thank constituents who help keep Boston moving. The event will also help residents better understand the City’s non-emergency service 24/7 hotline and the role it plays in connecting constituents to City services. Boston 311 Day will be held on Wednesday, March 11, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Mattapan Branch of the Boston Public Library.

“When Boston residents need help or have a question, 311 is often their first call,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This vital service connects our communities directly to City Hall and keeps our neighborhoods running smoothly. 311 Day is an opportunity to recognize the team that makes that connection possible while also inviting residents to learn more about how they can use this resource to stay informed and engaged.”

Boston 311 is a free service that connects residents with the City of Boston for non-emergency assistance and information. Residents can report issues like broken streetlights, find their trash collection schedule, or get connected to the appropriate City department, among other services.

In 2025, Boston 311 handled more than 290,000 calls and managed over 470,000 individual cases. The top concerns reported by constituents were parking enforcement (over 60,000 cases), street cleaning (20,245 cases), and trash storage (20,086 cases). Residents also submitted more than 145,000 information requests, with trash pick-up inquiries leading the list (12,784 requests), followed by nearly 5,000 requests to schedule mattress pick-ups.

During 311 Day, residents can meet City staff, watch a live demonstration of a 311 call to see how requests are triaged, submit 311 requests in real time, learn how City services respond through the Bos:311 app, and enjoy free refreshments and giveaways. The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services neighborhood liaisons will be present to connect directly with constituents.

"311 is the front door to city services. Boston 311 Day is about opening that door wide to ensure every neighbor feels heard and supported,” said Irgi Budo, Director of Boston 311. “Our team is not just here to process requests, but here to build relationships and solve problems in real time. I encourage everyone to stop by to grab a 311 branded tote bag, refreshments, meet our team, and see how we can work together to keep Boston thriving."

“311 Day is about making City Hall more accessible and responsive to every resident. When people understand how to connect with us and see how their requests are handled, it builds trust and strengthens our communities,” said Brianna Millor, Chief of the Community Engagement Cabinet. “We’re excited for the 311 team to showcase the work behind the scenes to ensure residents know their voices are heard and valued.”

Events like 311 Day reflect the City’s broader effort to bring City Hall out of City Hall and make it easier for residents and families to connect with City services and resources. Building on the Mayor’s Office Hours, this event will create a welcoming space where residents can meet City staff, ask questions, and get help navigating services in real time. Meeting residents where they are creates more opportunities for direct engagement with City staff and the services that support everyday needs.

For more information and updates, visit boston.gov/311day, contact Boston 311 at 617-635-4500, or call 311.