AWARD-WINNING NOVEL 'BOY WITH WINGS' BY INTERNATIONAL BESTSELLING AUTHOR MARK MUSTIAN EARNS MULTIPLE LITERARY HONORS

TALLAHASSEE , FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International bestselling author Mark Mustian is earning widespread recognition for his latest novel, Boy With Wings , published by Köehler Books. Since its release on March 15, 2025, the book has received numerous prestigious awards and honors, establishing it as one of the most celebrated independent novels of the year.Leading the list of accolades, Boy With Wings received the Grand Prize for Fiction at the Next Generation Indie Book Awards . The novel also earned the Bronze Prize in Historical Fiction from the Independent Publishers Book Awards (IPPY Awards). In addition, the book’s striking design won the Cover Art – DaVinci Eye Award from the Eric Hoffer Book Award program.The novel has also been recognized as a finalist in several major competitions, including the American Writing Awards (Hawthorne Prize), the National Indie Excellence Awards (Literary Fiction), the Readers’ Favorite Book Awards (Historical Fiction), and the International Book Awards (Cross-Genre Fiction). It was also shortlisted for the Shelley Award for Paranormal Fiction from the Chanticleer International Book Awards.Set in the United States during the 1930s, Boy With Wings explores what it means to be different through the life of Johnny, a boy born with wings. After surviving a traumatic birth and childhood in a turpentine labor camp, Johnny finds himself traveling through the South as part of a sideshow, encountering an unforgettable cast of characters while searching for the truth about his origins and identity.Early praise for the novel has come from acclaimed authors, including Jeff VanderMeer, who calls it “Highly Recommended” and Chris Bohjalian, who commends Mustian’s imaginative storytelling and richly layered narrative, calling the book “a brilliant fever dream of a novel.”With its blend of historical fiction, magical realism, and powerful themes of identity and belonging, Boy With Wings continues to captivate readers and critics alike.About the Author:Mark Mustian is an author, attorney, and former elected official, as well as the founder of the Word of South Festival of Literature and Music in Tallahassee, Florida. A graduate of the University of Florida, he earned both his B.S. in Finance and Juris Doctor there. Mustian has served on the National Policy Council for AARP and the Board of Directors of the Florida League of Cities. He lives in Florida and Michigan. You can find him online at https://markmustian.com/ For media requests, please contact:

