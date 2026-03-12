From Korea to California: The Skin Tightening Trend Heating Up Beverly Hills

Viral K-beauty treatment XERF launches at Harris Facial Plastics & Aesthetics

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. William Harris of Harris Facial Plastics & Aesthetics will celebrate the introduction of XERF, a trending Korean skin tightening technology, at his Beverly Hills practice with a special launch event on March 26.

To mark the occasion, Harris Facial Plastics will offer limited-time XERF treatment packages during the event, including a Full Face and Neck XERF Treatment Package (two sessions) for $4,900, regularly priced at $5,800, and a Neck XERF Treatment Package (two sessions) for $3,000, regularly priced at $3,800.

Originally popularized in South Korea, XERF reflects the growing global influence of Korean skincare innovations. The device uses advanced radiofrequency energy to target deeper layers of the skin, helping improve firmness, tone, and overall skin quality over time.

Known for his work in facial aging and natural-looking outcomes, Dr. Harris customizes each XERF treatment based on facial anatomy, skin thickness, and long-term aging goals, bringing surgical-level skill to a non-surgical procedure.

“XERF is exciting because it is a unique advancement in the non-surgical space as we can gently structurally tighten skin and deeper tissues with a non-painful in-office procedure,” said Dr. Harris.

A typical XERF treatment takes about 30 minutes and requires no needles, numbing, or downtime, allowing patients to return to daily activities immediately while collagen production continues to improve skin appearance over time. At Harris Facial Plastics & Aesthetics, Dr. Harris offers the treatment as part of a customized, physician-led approach to non-surgical skin rejuvenation.

For more information on the open house or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Harris, visit his website or call (310) 564-8196.

About Dr. William Harris

Dr. William Harris is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, specializing in facial aging procedures like the deep plane face and neck lift, and his signature Holiday Neck Lift™. Dr. Harris has extensive training and surgical expertise in facial rejuvenation through a myriad of techniques while also offering a wide variety of non-surgical treatment options to help patients meet their aesthetic goals. His attention to detail, customized approach, and natural-looking outcomes have made him popular among working professionals, younger adults, and those seeking subtle but meaningful enhancements.

