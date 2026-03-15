High Class Granite Identifies the Most In-Demand Countertop Edges and Finishes for Spring 2026 Renovations

Florida's Trusted Countertop Experts Share What Homeowners Are Choosing This Season

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring is one of the busiest times of year for home remodeling. In 2026, Florida homeowners are paying closer attention than ever to the small details that make a big difference. With kitchens considered the heart of the home, more people are asking questions about which stone to choose, but also about how it should be cut, shaped, and finished.High Class Granite and Cabinets, a trusted expert in countertops, shares what homeowners should be looking for.A countertop's edge and finish shape how the kitchen feels as it’s used daily. A sharp mitered edge is part of modern elegance, while a rounded edge is safer for homes with young children. A matte or leathered finish hides fingerprints and daily wear better than glossy surfaces. These choices also affect long-term value. Kitchens with intentional, on-trend design details consistently stand out.Taking a closer look at edges, mitered edges join two slabs at a 45-degree angle to create the look of a much thicker countertop. Waterfall edges are where the countertop material flows down the side of an island to the floor. Eased edges are a simple, lightly softened 90-degree edge. For families with children, rounded or bullnose edges are a practical choice.“Homeowners are becoming much more detail-oriented in 2026,” says High Class Granite and Cabinets owner Dreyker Febres. “They’re not just choosing a countertop material, they’re choosing the exact edge and finish that reflects their style.”What about the finish? Matte finishes absorb light instead of reflecting it. Leathered textures add subtle depth and visual interest. Soft-polish looks offer a refined finish.Homeowners are doing their research, learning about and comparing options, and choosing with care, and High Class Granite and Cabinets recognizes the value of that.About High Class GraniteHigh Class Granite is a Florida-based countertop fabricator and installer specializing in granite, marble, quartz, and quartzite surfaces for residential and commercial clients. The company is known for craftsmanship, attention to detail, and a personalized approach to every project.To schedule a consultation, contact High Class Granite and Cabinets:Phone: 407-545-1484Email: dreyker@highclassgranite.comOr visit the showroom:9331 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, USA

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