‘Market Makers’ Podcast Launches: Unfiltered Conversations at the Intersection of PropTech, Marketing, and Innovation

Market Makers Podcast Co-Hosts Lauren Henss and Chanté Blough

Market Makers will explore how technology, leadership, and creativity converge to redefine competitive advantage in the modern housing economy.

We wanted to create a platform that cuts through the buzzwords and brings forward real strategy and execution, from the leaders actually building what’s next. Talk is cheap. Execution wins.” — Lauren Henss

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing and growth executives Lauren Henss and Chanté Blough have announced the launch of Market Makers , a bold new podcast featuring unfiltered conversations with the leaders shaping the future of real estate, PropTech, SaaS, and digital transformation.Bringing together decades of expertise across marketing strategy, digital transformation (AI), global expansion, operational scaling, and brokerage transformation, Market Makers will explore how technology, leadership, and creativity converge to redefine competitive advantage in the modern housing economy.“There’s no shortage of noise in this space,” said co-host Lauren Henss, VP of Marketing & Strategic Initiatives at FirstTeam. “We wanted to create a platform that cuts through the buzzwords and brings forward real strategy and execution, from the leaders actually building what’s next. Talk is cheap. Execution wins.”Each episode will feature candid conversations with entrepreneurs, CMOs, investors, brokerage leaders, and innovators across the PropTech, SaaS, and marketing ecosystem.The premiere episode is now available on Spotify and YouTube and features a conversation with Sean Soderstrom, CEO of Courted, and Drew Fabrikant, Founder & CEO of Scout, on what product-market fit actually looks like and building traction in a crowded landscape where change is the only constant, and AI is changing everything.Early episodes will include discussions on AI-powered brand transformation, the changing face of brokerage M&A, and the new rules of creative leadership.Co-host Chanté Blough added: “Market Makers is about the human side of innovation; the wins, the pivots, and the lessons learned in scaling ideas that stick. Our goal is to make technology and strategy feel accessible, actionable, and inspiring for the leaders who know their next chapter requires reinvention.”Together, the hosts bring complementary viewpoints shaped by careers spanning tech, consumer brands, PropTech, luxury real estate, and high-growth startups.About the HostsLauren Henss is a marketing and growth executive with 20+ years of experience driving brand marketing, global expansion, product, and digital transformation across real estate, PropTech, SaaS, and global consumer sectors. Through operational excellence, strategic alignment, M&A integration, digital transformation (AI), and strategic partnerships, she enables organizations to scale sustainably and future-proof growth. These initiatives drive go-to-market success and long-term enterprise value.Chanté Blough is a senior marketing and growth leader recognized for driving AI adoption, creative strategy, and operational excellence across technology, consumer brands, and residential real estate. Through her consultancy, Maison, she partners with brokerages and PropTech companies to modernize marketing systems, elevate customer experience, and bring digital transformations to fruition.For media inquiries, guest requests, or partnerships, contact hello@marketmakerspodcast.com.About Market MakersMarket Makers is the podcast where operations at the intersection of real estate, PropTech, Saas, and modern go-to-market strategy can talk shop. Hosted by Lauren Henss, VP of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives at FirstTeam, and Chanté Blough, Founder of Maison, Market Makers features real, unfiltered conversations: the wins, the misses, the hard-earned lessons behind building and scaling real businesses. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. For more information, visit marketmakerspodcast.com.

