Hip/Knee Injuries Spike Every Spring & Specialists at Pain Physicians NY Say Regenerative Therapies Can Prevent Surgery

Pain Physicians NY Warns Runners & Athletes of Injury Season & How PRP, Stem Cell Therapy, and Intra-Articular Laser Treatments Are Changing Recovery Outcomes

The goal isn't simply to manage pain, but to restore the biological environment of the joint so athletes can return to training stronger, not just symptom-free.” — board-certified Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every spring, the same pattern repeats itself in orthopedic clinics: runners ramp up mileage ahead of half-marathons, baseball players push hard through spring training, and hip and knee injuries that were entirely preventable begin stacking up. Pain Physicians NY , one of New York City's leading interventional pain management practices and among the first U.S. clinics to offer intra-articular laser therapy , offers a suite of non-surgical, regenerative treatments designed to stop overuse injuries before they end seasons. It serves patients across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx.The Spring Injury Window Is Real and It Opens FastThe biology of spring training injuries is well-documented. After months of reduced winter activity, altered movement patterns, and indoor conditioning, the musculoskeletal system is not adequately prepared for sudden load increases.A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine in July 2025 has now quantified the risk with precision. Researchers found a significant increase in the rate of running-related overuse injury when the distance of a single running session exceeded 10% of the longest run undertaken in the last 30 days. Runners who exceeded that 10% single-session threshold faced a 64% higher risk of overuse injury.Why the Hip Is the Early Warning System Physicians Watch First"Hip pain is often the body's early warning sign that training volume is increasing faster than recovery allows,” says Board-Certified Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin at Pain Physicians NY. “When biomechanics are compromised, the stress transfers through the hip and knee joints. Without early intervention, what begins as inflammation can progress to labral tears, meniscal tears, degenerative joint disease, or osteoarthritis."Regenerative Medicine Is Changing What Recovery Looks LikePain Physicians NY is at the forefront of a shift away from rest-and-wait protocols or surgical intervention. The practice focuses on targeted regenerative therapies that address injury at the biological level. For those dealing with early-stage hip and knee damage, three treatments are proving particularly effective this season: PRP Therapy (FDA-Approved): A patient's own blood is drawn, concentrated in a centrifuge to extract growth-factor-rich plasma, and injected directly at the injury site accelerating healing, reducing inflammation, and promoting tissue regeneration with no anesthesia required.• Stem Cell Therapy: One of NYC's first practices to offer stem cell and Intradiscal PRP Therapy targeting degenerative joint disease, cartilage breakdown, and chronic hip and knee pain. Stem cell therapy delivers regenerative cells directly to damaged tissue stimulating structural repair rather than simply masking symptoms. For runners and players showing early cartilage wear, timely stem cell intervention can halt progression to osteoarthritis before it becomes a season-altering diagnosis.• Intra-Articular Laser Therapy: Pain Physicians NY is among the first American practices to offer intra-articular laser therapy delivering targeted laser energy directly into the joint to reduce deep inflammation, break down scar tissue, and stimulate cellular repair across the knee, hip, and ankle. For those whose inflammation persists despite conventional treatment, laser therapy provides a precise, proven pathway back without surgery, and without downtime."The goal isn't simply to manage pain, but to restore the biological environment of the joint so athletes can return to training stronger, not just symptom-free," adds Dr. Dvoskin.What Athletes Should Watch For Right NowPain Physicians NY urges runners and spring training athletes to treat the following as red flags requiring prompt evaluation — not symptoms to push through:• Persistent hip tightness or groin pain that does not resolve after 48 hours of rest• Knee swelling or clicking following increased training volume• Altered gait or stride asymmetry often an early sign the body is already compensating• Pain that worsens with hills, stairs, or lateral movement• Morning stiffness lasting more than 20–30 minutes following activityAbout Pain Physicians NYPain Physicians NY is a top-rated New York City pain management practice serving Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and the Bronx, specializing in non-surgical, regenerative care including FDA-approved PRP therapy, stem cell therapy, and intra-articular laser therapy for hip, knee, shoulder, and other injuries. led by board-certified doctors, including Dr. Leon Reyfman, Dr. Boleslav Kosharskyy, and Dr. Dmitriy Dvoskin named Castle Connolly Top Doctors for 10 consecutive years. Using advanced technology, the practice has treated 45,000+ patients and performs 8,500+ minimally invasive procedures annually. With a compassionate approach, they help restore function and improve patients’ quality of life. Same-day and emergency appointments are available. For more information, visit: https://painphysiciansny.com

