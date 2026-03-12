Invito Energy Partners Expands Leadership Team and Elevates CFO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Company Announces Four Executive Appointments Signaling Accelerated Momentum Across Capital Markets, Operations, Technology, and Finance

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invito Energy Partners, a Dallas-based oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development, and optimization of unconventional U.S. onshore assets, today announced four executive leadership appointments, including three new hires and the promotion of a financial executive to Chief Financial Officer.

These appointments reflect the company’s continued expansion and commitment to building a best-in-class organization capable of executing on its long-term investment strategy.

Tyler Fish Promoted to Chief Financial Officer

Invito Energy Partners has promoted Tyler Fish to Chief Financial Officer. Fish brings more than 15 years of experience in oil and gas accounting, financial planning, and operational analysis.

As CFO, Fish will oversee the company’s financial operations, including fund accounting, treasury management, investor reporting, forecasting, and distributions. He will also play a key strategic role in capital allocation and financial planning as the company continues to expand its portfolio.

Darren Whissen Joins as Managing Director, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

Invito Energy Partners has appointed Darren Whissen as Managing Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations, effective January 2026. Whissen brings more than 20 years of financial services experience spanning wealth management, regulatory compliance, capital formation, and alternative investments. He will lead the firm’s national capital-raising initiatives and investor relations strategy.

Daniel Boyd Joins as Managing Director, Information Technology

Invito Energy Partners has also appointed Daniel Boyd as Managing Director of Information Technology, effective January 2026. Boyd brings more than 20 years of oil and gas technology experience, including expertise in GIS systems, enterprise software engineering, and data infrastructure. He will lead the firm’s technology strategy as Invito continues to scale its operations across multiple basins.

Curtis Caile Joins as Director of Asset Management

Invito Energy Partners has appointed Curtis Caile as Director of Asset Management, effective February 2026. Caile brings 19 years of reservoir engineering and asset management experience across U.S. unconventional basins. He will focus on integrating technical analysis and economic discipline to optimize production performance and maximize asset value.

“This is an exciting moment for Invito,” said Steve Blackwell, CEO and Managing Partner of Invito Energy Partners. “We have been intentional about building a strong leadership team to support the company’s long-term vision. Darren, Curtis, and Daniel bring tremendous expertise to the organization, and Tyler’s promotion to CFO reflects his significant contributions to the firm’s growth.”

The appointments follow Invito’s strongest capital-raising year since the company’s founding, highlighting growing investor confidence and momentum heading into 2026.

About Invito Energy Partners

Invito Energy Partners is a Dallas-based oil and gas investment and operating company focused on the acquisition, development, and optimization of unconventional U.S. onshore assets. The firm’s leadership team brings deep operational, technical, and financial expertise and is committed to delivering disciplined, high-return investment opportunities for its partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.