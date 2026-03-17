Signal Alchemy Expands Global Organic Ambient Roster with New Artists from Poland and Sweden

A forest stream and footbridge in Ontario, Canada. Organic ambient artists on Signal Alchemy’s roster draw inspiration from natural environments and landscapes around the world. Polish composer and field recordist Monika Katarzyna Supernak, who performs as Miaquirele, creates organic ambient music inspired by natural environments and field recordings. Swedish ambient artist Oscar Hildingsson performs as Broken Peak, creating atmospheric soundscapes inspired by Scandinavian landscapes.

New signings Miaquirele and Broken Peak join an international roster of ambient artists spanning North America, South America, Europe, Africa and West Asia

Organic ambient music often begins with a relationship to place. Artists from around the world are shaping this genre through the landscapes and environments they call home.” — Kathleen Farley, founder of Signal Alchemy

TINY, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signal Alchemy, a Canadian independent record label dedicated exclusively to organic ambient music, has announced the addition of two new artists to its international roster: Polish composer Miaquirele and Swedish ambient artist Broken Peak . With artists now spanning 13 countries across five continents, Signal Alchemy continues to build one of the most geographically diverse rosters in the organic ambient genre "Organic ambient music often begins with a relationship to place," says Kathleen Farley, founder of Signal Alchemy. "What's exciting about working with artists from so many parts of the world is hearing how different landscapes and cultures shape their approach to sound. Even though these artists live thousands of kilometres apart, they share a similar sensibility—music that slows the listener down and reconnects us with the environments around us."Founded in 2018, Signal Alchemy has established itself as one of the leading labels devoted to organic ambient music. The term describes less a fixed genre than a way of working: music shaped by a close relationship to place, process, and natural sound, where field recordings don't just add texture but influence how a piece moves, breathes, and unfolds. Since its founding, Signal Alchemy has brought together composers, field recordists and sound artists drawn to this approach, building a catalogue and audience that have helped give organic ambient a clear identity within contemporary music.NEW SIGNINGS: MIAQUIRELE AND BROKEN PEAKMiaquirele is the ambient project of Polish composer and field recordist Monika Katarzyna Supernak, whose work grows from attentive listening to the natural world. Drawing inspiration from forests, riversides and mountain paths across Poland, she creates organic ambient compositions where environmental recordings become central musical voices. Her music blends delicate piano motifs, handpan tones and spacious synthesizers with carefully captured sounds of wind, birds and flowing water."I draw inspiration both from my local natural environment and from travels across the country," explains Supernak. "I collect field recordings during my journeys throughout Poland—from the sea in the north to the mountains in the south—which is why sounds such as birdsong, the splashing of rivers, the rustle of the wind, or the movement of ocean waves naturally become part of my compositions. Being in these places evokes a sense of calm and positive feelings in me, which form the foundation of my musical creativity. Signal Alchemy understands this relationship, and it’s inspiring to be part of a community of artists exploring these connections from so many different corners of the world."Emerging from Sweden's expansive northern landscapes, Broken Peak crafts organic ambient soundscapes shaped by atmosphere, memory and place. The project is the work of Swedish composer Oscar Hildingsson, who blends warm analogue synth textures with subtle environmental recordings to create slow-moving compositions that mirror the quiet drama of Scandinavian forests, coastlines and seasonal shifts."Making ambient music is almost like painting an abstract canvas—except you're painting with sound," explains Hildingsson. I'm drawn to the forests and plateau mountains around where I live, but I also draw from life events, personal experiences—whatever needs to find its way out. My goal is always to take the listener on a journey through a soundscape that leaves them feeling well. Signal Alchemy felt like the right home for that."A GLOBAL ROSTER ROOTED IN PLACEMiaquirele and Broken Peak join a roster that already spans the globe.In Cairo, composer and producer Mohamed Kadri creates ambient music under the name Morouj, blending reverb-drenched guitar, drifting synthesizers and field recordings captured in everyday environments. Drawing influence from post-rock, shoegaze and Japanese ambient composers such as Chihei Hatakeyama and Ryuichi Sakamoto, his work has quietly built an international following.On the island of Mauritius, composer Jonathan L'Espérance performs as Le Morne, creating organic ambient music shaped by the landscapes and cultural intersections of the Indian Ocean. His work blends classical piano traditions with ambient textures and subtle field recordings, drawing inspiration from the historic mountain Le Morne Brabant, a UNESCO World Heritage site that lends the project its name.In a village in Córdoba, Argentina, composer Andres Albornoz—known artistically as Andres Alborok—creates organic ambient soundscapes shaped by analogue synthesizers, environmental recordings and a lifelong curiosity about sound. His work often reflects the slower rhythms of rural life, unfolding through layered textures and spacious drones.Meanwhile in Valencia, Spain, composer and mastering engineer Raúl Jordan produces immersive soundscapes under the name Rest in Clouds. Drawing on decades of experience in electronic music, his compositions blend evolving synth textures with field recordings gathered during travels across Europe.These four artists represent just a part of the picture. Across the full roster—which stretches from Canada and the United States to France, Denmark, Italy, Georgia, the United Kingdom and beyond—each artist brings a distinct sense of place to their work. What connects them isn't geography or style but something harder to define: a shared attentiveness to the natural world, and music that asks the listener to slow down and pay attention.UPCOMING RELEASESBoth artists will release their debut Signal Alchemy recordings later this year—Miaquirele on August 7, 2026, and Broken Peak on November 27, 2026. As the label's roster continues to grow, Signal Alchemy remains focused on what it has always done: finding artists who listen closely to the world around them, and helping that music reach the people looking for it.

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