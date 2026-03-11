The Hogan Edge by Jerome Austry Reveals the Rise, Innovation, and Turbulent Fall of an Iconic Golf Company

The Hogan Edge: HOW THE HOGAN COMPANY FOUND AND LOST THEIR EDGE

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jerome Austry presents a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at one of golf’s most influential equipment manufacturers in The Hogan Edge: How the Hogan Company Found and Lost Their Edge. Through detailed storytelling and historical insight, the book chronicles the rise of the Ben Hogan Company, its groundbreaking innovations, and the corporate decisions that ultimately altered its course.

The story begins with the founding of the company, inspired by legendary golfer Ben Hogan. Known for his relentless pursuit of perfection and excellence, Hogan’s name quickly became synonymous with quality and precision in the world of golf equipment. Under his influence, the company established itself as a leader in the industry, earning the trust of professional golfers and enthusiasts alike.

For more than twenty-five years, the Ben Hogan Company enjoyed remarkable success. Its reputation for craftsmanship and innovation helped establish it as one of the most respected names in golf. However, the company’s journey was not without challenges.

Through strategic reorganization and renewed vision, the company fought to reclaim its position in the market. A major turning point came when the company launched a powerful advertising campaign featuring Ben Hogan himself at the prestigious Riviera Country Club. The campaign successfully reignited interest in the brand and helped restore its prominence within the golf industry.

Another milestone came through the development of one of the most significant innovations in golf equipment history. While cavity-back clubs already existed in the market, they were produced using casting methods. Working closely with Ben Hogan, the company introduced the Hogan Edge—the first forged cavity-back iron ever produced. This breakthrough combined the forgiveness of cavity-back design with the precision and feel of a forged club, fundamentally changing golf club manufacturing and helping drive the company to record-breaking revenue while reinforcing its reputation as an industry pioneer.

Despite these achievements, the book also examines the company’s eventual decline after it was acquired by a Japanese corporation. Austry details how strategic changes and corporate decisions gradually dismantled much of the success the company had built over decades. The Hogan Edge offers readers a compelling blend of sports history, business insight, and personal storytelling. Jerome Austry provides an in-depth look at how innovation, leadership, and corporate strategy can shape the destiny of even the most iconic brands.

