Western Specialty Contractors Completes Parking Ramp Repair Project for City of Cedar Rapids

This project required close coordination and attention to detail to ensure the structure’s integrity while maintaining the project schedule.”
— Rich Villalobos | Sales/Project Manager

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Des Moines branch has completed a $360,238 concrete repair project on the GTC Parking Ramp in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Working as the prime contractor for the City of Cedar Rapids, Western performed weld tie replacement, concrete patch repairs and traffic topping replacement to restore and extend the life of the parking structure. Shive-Hattery, Inc., provided engineering services for the project.

During the early stages of the project, additional weld ties requiring repair were discovered. Western’s team addressed the unexpected condition quickly and efficiently, keeping the project on schedule while maintaining quality standards.

“This project required close coordination and attention to detail to ensure the structure’s integrity while maintaining the project schedule,” said Rich Villalobos of Western Specialty Contractors’ Des Moines branch. “Our team was able to address the additional repairs discovered early on and still deliver the work on time.”

The project began on August 4, 2025, and was completed on October 27, 2025. Western finished the work on time and within budget to the satisfaction of the City of Cedar Rapids.

Adam Collins
Des Moines Sr. Branch Manager
AdamC@westernspecialtycontractors.com

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Western Specialty Contractors Completes Parking Ramp Repair Project for City of Cedar Rapids

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Adam Collins
Des Moines Sr. Branch Manager AdamC@westernspecialtycontractors.com
Company/Organization
Western Specialty Contractors
1637 N Warson Rd
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132
United States
+1 314-593-2165
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About

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing, and specialty roofing. Western offers a nationwide network of expertise that building owners, engineers, architects, and property managers can count on to develop cost-effective, corrective measures that can add years of useful life to a variety of structures, including industrial, commercial, healthcare, historic, educational and government buildings, parking structures, and sports stadiums. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology.

https://westernspecialtycontractors.com

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